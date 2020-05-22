This LG 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for only $499.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has officially arrived, and the retailer is rolling out massive discounts every day leading up the holiday event. Today's top pick is this LG 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $499.99. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the Ultra HD smart TV.



The 65-inch TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place with webOS. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with realistic images thanks to the quad-core processor, which improves images, action, and color. The LG TV also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features AirPlay 2, which allows you to stream content from your TV to your iPad, iPhone, or Mac.



As we've mentioned above, this is not only a fantastic 4K TV deal but also an incredible price for a feature-rich big-screen TV. If you're interested in more bargains, you can also see our roundup of Best Buy's Memorial Day sale.

4K TV deal of the day:

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

You can get the LG 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control so you can turn the TV on, adjust the channel, and browse movies completely hands-free.

