This 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for $449.99 at Best Buy's post-Memorial Day sale

While the holiday weekend has come to an end, you can still find fantastic 4K TV deals at Best Buy's post-Memorial Day sale. Our top pick is the TCL 65-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $449.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Roku TV and a fantastic deal for a big-screen 4K TV.



The 65-inch TV delivers a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the 4K HD resolution. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. You'll get access to thousands of apps like Netflix and Hulu and even your gaming console without having to switch inputs on the TV. The enhanced remote also allows to change the channel, launch movies, and turn the TV off using just your voice.



This is not only a fantastic deal but also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV with premium features. Best Buy's TV deals are going fast, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

4K TV deal at Best Buy:

TCL 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV: $469.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal, you can get the TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $450 at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can enjoy your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from.

View Deal

