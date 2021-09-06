This HP Labor Day Chromebook deal is a bargain at under $150

Need a device for school or work and on a tight budget? You'll want to take yourself over to the HP Labor Day sale where you can find one of the lowest prices we've seen for a Chromebook right now.

The HP Chromebook 11a is just $129.99. That’s a $100 saving off the usual price and the cheapest you'll likely ever see a laptop with this spec. In fact, it's the lowest price device in all the Labor Day laptop sales we've currently gathered together.

Of course, you aren't getting a top of the line device at this price. As a laptop for school or a device for basic browsing and everyday tasks at home, though, this is more than suitable. The 32GB storage could be a limiting factor for some, but remember the intention with a Chromebook is to use cloud storage as much as possible.

When you're getting a fully functioning laptop at the price of a decent tablet, it's tough to complain. The HP Chromebook 11a is an ideal portable device for your most basic computing needs.

Labor Day Chromebook deal: HP Chromebook 11a

HP Chromebook 11a: $229.99 $129.99 at HP

Save $100 – The HP Labor Day sale drops this Chromebook down to the cheapest we've seen it. At just $129.99 it's one of the lowest prices you can expect to pay for a laptop of this type. With 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage it's a capable machine if you need a device for school or basic tasks at home.

