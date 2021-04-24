This Gateway with an RTX 2060 for $799 is an exceptional gaming laptop deal

One of this year's most notable gaming laptop deals is back again at Walmart - this 15.6-inch Gateway Creator for $799 (was $999).

So, the brand Gateway doesn't exactly inspire excitement for most gaming laptop deals hunters, but hear us out - this is the cheapest machine on the market to feature an RTX 2060. That's a very powerful graphics card for the money, and the Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD it also features aren't half bad either.



Just for some context, most gaming laptop deals in this ballpark tend to feature a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, maybe a GTX 1660 Ti if you're lucky. In comparison, the RTX 2060 is a much more desirable card, not just because it's got more horsepower, but also because it'll allow you to enable Ray-Tracing and DLSS in your games - the latest graphical features and tech.

Of course, the Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB are roughly what you'd expect for a gaming laptop deal this price and nothing to go too wild over. They'll uphold their end of the bargain, however, and give you enough performance to get some great frame rates on respectably high settings and 1080p resolution. Subsequently, if you're hunting for a mid-range gaming laptop that will punch above its weight, this is a good option.

