This Apple Watch SE deal is good enough to tempt you away from the Apple Watch 6

The Black Friday Apple Watch deals are kicking into gear, and some of the best discounts are usually on the previous-generation wearable. This year that's the Apple Watch 6 and we've already seen some discounts on it, but a new reduction might steal your attention away from those offers.
The Apple Watch SE launched alongside the Series 6, with some of the same features but a lower price. A new Black Friday deal has cut $60 off the asking price of this smartwatch. This brings it to a fairly tempting, though still high, cost.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Apple Watch SE Black Friday deal
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
$279 $219 at Amazon (save $60)
This is the smallest version of the Apple Watch SE, though the pricier 44mm version is discounted (the cell version isn't on offer though). $60 is quite a lot to be taken off the price of an Apple product.
44mm, GPS:
$309 $249 at Amazon (save $60)
The Apple Watch SE was launched as a cheaper alternative to the main-series Apple Watch devices (though it's still a supremely pricey smartwatch compared to lots of the competition).
In our testing, we found it was a great companion for an iPhone (though it won't pair with an Android device) and had a good range of features for its price. It didn't have an always-on display or great battery life, so if those are important features it's not a good idea to buy it.
With the $60 discount, the Apple Watch SE is cheaper than we'll likely see the Apple Watch 6 go in the sales - so if you're holding out for the Apple Watch Black Friday deals, this is one of your best options.
If this Apple Watch deal is too expensive, though, check out our Black Friday smartwatch deals list for some alternatives.
More Apple Watch SE deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Apple Watch SE from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
