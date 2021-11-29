These are the best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals you can find today

If you're out looking for the best Cyber Monday deals on wireless earbuds, you've come to the right place. Although Black Friday has come and gone, Cyber Monday has nearly all the same deals - plus a few new ones that are just as good if not better than before.

Still topping the list of the best deals are the Beats Studio Buds, on sale at Best Buy for $99, Apple AirPods Pro for just $169 at Amazon, and the Sony WF-1000XM3 that can be found for $128 on Amazon. (Not in the US? Keep scrolling for Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals in your region.)

While deals will be expiring in less than 24 hours' time, there's still plenty of opportunity to snag some great discounts. Here are all the deals you need to check out before the clock strikes midnight.

Best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals

Apple AirPods Pro All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 at Amazon

Save $80 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Apple AirPods Pro, touting a $80 Cyber Monday discount. With this latest edition, you'll not only get a refined version of the best-selling AirPods Pro but a handy new MagSafe Charging Case that works great with an iPhone 12 or 13.

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $99 at Amazon

Save $60 - If you're looking for the cheapest Cyber Monday AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for $99. They previously dropped to $109, and are now on sale for $99 if you apply the extra $15 discount in the cart.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199.99 Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199.99 $141.99 at Best Buy

Save $58 - You can get the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $141.99. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $15 more than the record-low price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Beats Studio Buds are simply some of the best earbuds you can buy for their price, and this incredible discount makes them even more enticing than ever. Purchasing from Best Buy also nets you a 6 month subscription to Apple Music.

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: $279.99 Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: $279.99 $248 at Amazon

Save $31.99 - This is the first time we've seen a significant discount on the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are our pick for the best true wireless earbuds of 2021. This price could drop further over the next few hours, however, so you may want to hold off on buying these buds right away.



Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $199.99 Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $199.99 $128 at Amazon

Save $71.99 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the WF-1000XM3, with Amazon slashing over $70 off the noise-cancelling earbuds for Cyber Monday. For your money you're getting ANC, a stellar audio performance, and a stylish design.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $149.95 at Amazon

Save $100 – For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are on sale for $149.99. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Beats Flex in-ear headphones: $69.95 Beats Flex in-ear headphones: $69.95 $39 at Amazon

Save $30.95 - The Beats Flex are the cheapest earbuds released by the brand so far, bringing fast-charging and a nifty auto pause/play feature at a low price. The sound quality isn't the best, though - and as these buds were recently increased in price, this deal isn't quite as good as it seems. Until recently, the Beats Flex cost $49.99, so you're only saving about $10 in reality.



Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 (3rd gen) $299.99 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 (3rd gen) $299.99 $168 at Amazon

Save $131 - These stylish, leather-bound headphones lack only one thing: active noise cancellation. If you don't mind that, they're a clear upgrade on the second-gen models, which were already sonically excellent and comfortable to boot. B&O has a strong reputation for good sound, and this is another example of winning true wireless earbuds.



Sennheiser CX True Wireless: $129.95 Sennheiser CX True Wireless: $129.95 $93.08 at Amazon

Save $36 - These true wireless earbuds offer excellent audio performance, great connectivity, and a decent battery life - and now with a $36 discount, they're a bargain from a well regarded brand.

JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds: $149.95 JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds: $149.95 $74.95 at Amazon

Save $75 - These JBL true wireless earbuds, which come with up to 20 hours of battery life, ambient aware and TalkThru modes, and sweat resistance. They previously dropped to $39.95, so it might be worth holding off in case this deal reappears.

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $99 JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $99 $49.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - In this Cyber Monday deal you can save $50 on the JBL Tune 225, a pair of bass-heavy true wireless earbuds that are great for rap, R&B and EDM. They also have an AirPods-like aesthetic and a decent battery life.

Even more Cyber Monday deals to check out