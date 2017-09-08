There are some stylish and affordable Switch Pro controllers coming

While you’re not short of options when it comes to controllers for the Nintendo Switch, if you’re short on cash you’re unlikely to be able to pick them all up.

At $50/£40 for a single Joy-Con and $70/£60 for the Switch Pro controller, Nintendo has created a bit of a predicament where many players have to choose whether they want another peripheral or a couple of new games to play with them.

Fortunately, though, Nintendo isn’t averse to allowing third-parties to create affordable alternatives. One such third-party is PowerA and it’s revealed two new Switch Pro controllers themed around the console’s biggest games – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.

The Zelda controller has a black and gold color scheme with Sheikah patterns and a bow-wielding Link emblazoned on its front while the Super Mario Odyssey controller is a bright red, shaded with iconic items from the Mushroom Kingdom and a jumping Mario silhouette.

What's the catch?

While themed controllers can sometimes go down the too-ugly-to-be-held path, these certainly don’t and to make them even more appealing they cost a very reasonable £29.99/$29.99.

Naturally, there is a catch to this relatively low price – these controllers are wired and don’t appear to have Nintendo’s HD Rumble feature. Still, if you’re looking for a nice full-sized controller for multiplayer gaming sessions these are an affordable option.

The controllers aren’t available in the US until October 23 where they’ll be $29.99 on Amazon. UK residents on the other hand can pick them up right now for £29.99 from Argos.