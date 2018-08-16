The world’s first professional esports racing hub has opened

Veloce Esports has launched the world’s first professional esports racing hub in London.

The professional gaming organization, co-founded by ex-Formula One driver Jean-Éric Vergne, will use the esports venue as a live-streaming performance facility, allowing racers to train and compete globally.

Announcing the launch Vergne said: “This is the ultimate venue for our drivers and team to engage the global audience that esports offers. The skills required to perform at the highest level in this industry are not to be underestimated.

“Esports is a serious business now and our athletes need the best equipment and atmosphere to keep improving as well as promote their careers through live streaming and content creation.”

Hub features

Racers will be able to stream their race sessions, and general hub activity, live on YouTube, Twitch, and other online platforms thanks to a setup which includes three Playseat GT rigs, four Playseat F1/Formula rigs and the world’s first 200-degree field-of-view F1 motion simulator.

Veloce Esports

Veloce Esports describes itself as a “professional gaming team and esports consultancy agency”. Veloce was previously a driver management agency, but has expanded into esports in recent years with backing from Vergne and former British Formula Three racer Rupert Svendsen-Cook.

The Veloce Esports racing hub is open now, and is located in Maida Vale in west London. However, it's only accessible to Veloce Esports' team, collaborators, content creators and racing drivers of the real-life variety.