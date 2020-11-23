The Vizio OLED TV is back at its best ever price, in a stunning Black Friday TV deal

Best Buy is currently running an incredible deal on the Vizio OLED TV, bringing it to the set's best ever price. We first saw this discount earlier in November, but only for a short while – and now the amazing deal is back to help you get a 55-inch OLED TV into your home for a startling affordable figure.

The 55-inch Vizio OLED is now retailing for just $899, after a sizeable $400 discount from its previous RRP. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

We've seen similar discounts on other OLED sets, such as the LG CX – now just $1,399 down from $1,799, also at Best Buy – but given Vizio's model was far cheaper to begin with, the resulting price point is nigh-on impossible to resist.

OLED is the premium TV tech of the moment, with self-emissive pixels that slim down form factors, enable precise brightness control, and ensure an infinite contrast ratio between dark and light areas of the screen. It's really, really great.

With the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X this month, this HDMI 2.1-enabled television is primed for 4K/120Hz gameplay to make the most out of the next-gen consoles' capability.

Incredibly cheap OLED TV Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299 $899 at Best Buy

This mid-price OLED TV has got a staggering $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. Featuring 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.View Deal

What's the fuss about the price tag? OLED TVs simply do not come this cheap, especially in the US. UK shoppers have had the chance to buy the £999 Philips OLED 754, or the inadvisable Hisense O8B OLED, but this $900 price point is something else.

It's a smart move by Vizio, for sure. Noone else is selling OLED TVs this cheaply, and it means writers like me are full on freaking out, the only way they know how: by typing several hundred words on the topic.

There are, however, plenty of great Black Friday TV deals currently underway, so we recommend taking a look at our full guide if you're not sold on the Vizio OLED featured here – or just scroll down below for some more OLED TV deals in your respective region.

