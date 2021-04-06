The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have just received their first ever discount

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro may have only released in January, but Amazon has just offered up the first discount we've seen on the latest true wireless earbuds. This is the first time we've seen that $199.99 MSRP waver, so if you've had your eye on the noise cancelling buds since launch, now is the time to pounce.

Amazon has shaved $10 off that final price to leave us with a $189.99 cost this week. That's excellent news for those eager to make the most of the new active noise cancellation (the Buds Plus only offer a weaker noise isolation technology) and enhanced water resistance.

However, if you're after a strong battery life over all else, we'd recommend sticking with the older Buds Plus. While you're dropping that ANC feature and a little waterproofing, you'll find a much stronger battery life here with all the software features baked in as well. Plus, there's a $30 discount up for grabs right now, with these available for just $119.99 at Amazon.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $199.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro by $10. That represents the cheapest price we've ever seen on the latest generation of Samsung true wireless earbuds, and the first price drop so far.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

While the Buds Plus don't have the active noise cancellation or extra durability of the new Buds Live, they are the best of the bunch for battery life. If you're looking for a pair of longer-lasting buds, then, this $30 discount is the better option.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus prices

If you're after more wireless headphone deals you can also check out the latest AirPod prices and AirPods Pro sales as well. Or, take a look at all the best noise canceling headphone deals available now.