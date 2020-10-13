The all-new Ring Doorbell drops down to just $69.99 for Amazon Prime Day

The 2020 Amazon Prime Day sale is here, and we've spotted a stellar deal on the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell. For a limited time, you can get the all-new Ring Doorbell on sale for a record low price of just $69.99 and score a free Echo Dot for a total savings of $69.99.



Not in US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

The 2020 Ring Doorbell allows you to monitor your home from anywhere with notifications sent to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. The Ring will send you alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the doorbell. The popular doorbell also features two-way talk so you can hear and speak with visitors from your mobile phone and is compatible with Amazon Alexa.



The 3rd generation Echo Dot currently retails for $18.99, so with this bundle deal, you're saving $30 on the Ring and scoring a free feature-rich smart speaker. This Prime-exclusive deal ends tomorrow, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon Prime Day Ring Doorbell deal:

Ring Video Doorbell: $199 $69.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell and a free Echo Dot on sale for just $69.99. That's a $70 discount for the bundle deal and the best price we've found for the easy-to-install video doorbell.

Looking for more Ring Doorbell deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

