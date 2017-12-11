The OnePlus 5T can't stream HD Netflix, but a fix is in the works

Last week, disgruntled OnePlus 5T owners took to the firm's forums to complain that their new handset isn't able to stream HD video from popular apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies.

In the initial post, user whatthefunk notes: "It's come to my attention (as my 5T is being shipped) that the 5T, as well as other OnePlus devices, do not have the Widevine L1 Certification required to be able to watch HD content from DRM protected services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Google Play Movies."

Scrolling though the post, it appears they are not the only one experiencing SD video streaming, with OnePlus 5 owners also reporting the same issue.

The good news

The good news is that OnePlus is aware, and a fix is on its way.

A OnePlus spokesperson told us "we are currently implementing the Widevine level 1 DRM", which means you should be able to take advantage of the phone's full HD display when streaming from your favorite service.

There's currently no date for the software update with the fix to land, with OnePlus simply saying "we're working on it" when pushed on a release timeframe.

It's worth noting that YouTube is unaffected, which means your glorious HD cat videos remain... well... glorious. Phew.