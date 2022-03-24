The OnePlus 10 Pro’s global launch date has finally been revealed, and it’s very soon

Audio player loading…

The OnePlus 10 Pro has seen a weird, drawn-out launch, as while it landed in China in January, and was re-launched at MWC 2022 in February, we’re still waiting for it in most parts of the world. But that wait is now almost over, as OnePlus has announced that the phone’s global launch event is on March 31.

The launch kicks off at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, or at 1am Friday 1 AEDT, and the OnePlus 10 Pro will be coming to Europe, North America and India following this launch – so Australians are out of luck, as usual with OnePlus products.

If you’re interested in buying the phone, you’ll be able to pre-order it from March 31 on Amazon and OnePlus’s own website. As a pre-order bonus, you’ll also get a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro thrown in for free.

The company hasn’t announced how much the OnePlus 10 Pro will actually cost yet, but we’re sure to find out on March 31, so there’s not long to wait.

TechRadar will be covering the global OnePlus 10 Pro launch in full, so make sure to check back then for all the details.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Analysis: we know almost everything already

Given that the OnePlus 10 Pro is already available in China, we already know all of its specs and features, so the main things left to learn are simply the price and the actual release date (since March 31 is just when pre-orders open).

So what does the OnePlus 10 Pro offer? It has a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

It also has a triple-lens rear camera, with a 48MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide one, and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto one, with 3.3x optical zoom. There’s also a 32MP camera on the front, and the phone sports a high-end metal and glass build.

So this is a rival to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or even the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and while we don’t know the price yet, it’s sure to be high.