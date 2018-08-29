The next Acer Swift 7 will somehow be even thinner and smaller

The current Acer Swift 7 laptop, released just months ago, is already the world’s thinnest, but at its IFA 2018 keynote address in Berlin Germany Acer has teased a follow-up that will be both thinner and smaller.

Showed off on the keynote stage, this upcoming Acer Swift 7 will measure less than a centimeter (0.39 inches) thin and weigh less than one kilogram (2.2 pounds), according to Laptop .

The recently released 2018 model comes in at 0.89cm (0.35 inches) thin and weighs 1.18kg (2.6 pounds). The reduction in weight to under 1kg will likely come from even thinner screen bezels, which will be shrunk down to 4.27 millimeters, resulting in a 15% smaller laptop while maintaining the 14-inch screen size for a new, massive screen-to-body ratio of 92%.

However, considering that Acer had to remove the touchpad’s clicking function to make this year’s Swift 7 as thin as it is, we almost don’t want to know what else the firm is willing to shave off to maintain its claim to the ultra-thin throne.

Acer hasn’t yet given any information regarding the laptop’s price or availability, and considering how recently the 2018 Swift 7 has released, we likely won’t see this follow-up until 2019.

Lead image credit: Laptop