The new Apple iPad Air 4 is already $40 off in latest Amazon deals

iPad deals aren't that rare at Amazon, in fact, it's easily the top destination in the US for grabbing a quick sales price whenever they crop up. However, it's not often Amazon has such great iPad deals like this $40 discount on a brand new iPad Air 4 pre-order.

Yes, this new iPad Air 4 isn't even out and Amazon is already offering a tasty $40 off and the lowest price yet on the baseline 64GB variant. The catch? It's only available on the green color right now, but in our eyes, that's still an absolutely stellar iPad deal considering this new Air isn't even released...yet.

We've just got our hands on the new iPad Air 4 over here at TechRadar and it's safe to say we're very impressed. Sure, it's a little more pricey than the previous installments but this new Air isn't just an iterative improvement. It's rocking a gorgeous new all-screen and squared-edge design that's consistent with all of Apple's new 2020 releases, plus, a much upgraded A14 Bionic chip which puts it closer to where the iPad Pro sit traditionally when it comes to power on tap.

You may be holding out for this year's Black Friday deals (coming soon), in which case that's also a wise policy. Our view? This latest iPad deal is probably as good as you'll find on the new iPad Air this year, so we wouldn't hesitate - especially if you want that green color.

New Apple iPad Air (2020, 64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Save $40 on a brand new Apple iPad Air pre-order today at Amazon and put one of Apple's most interesting tablets for years into your hands for less. The new Air is a departure from the previous iteration, almost like a Pro Lite with a brand new all-screen design and new A14 Bionic chip. We're not complaining, we think it's a fantastic upgrade, especially if you're looking for iPad Pro features without breaking the bank.

