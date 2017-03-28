The LG G6 is now available in Australia and it comes with a bonus TV

Having tested the waters with the head-turning design of the LG G4 and modular madness of last year’s LG G5 , LG has gone back to basics with its latest flagship, releasing the water-resistant and almost bezel-free LG G6 in Australia today – the first country to get the handset outside of the company’s Korean motherland.

The LG G6 is available in Astro Black and Ice Platinum, and can be acquired exclusively through Telstra , starting at $82 per month (1GB of monthly data) on a 24-month contract, all the way up to $195 per month (30GB of monthly data) over the same 2-year period.

If contracts aren’t your thing, you’re in luck – LG Australia General Manager of Marketing Angus Jones has told us that the phone is available to purchase outright through Telstra for $1,008.

Those willing to go on a contract however, will find that LG has sweetened the deal significantly for prospective customers, teaming up with Telstra to offer a bonus LG 43-inch FHD smart TV to anyone who purchase the handset on Telstra’s 24-month $95 plan or above at no extra cost. The offer is only valid until May 9, 2017, and you’ll have to make sure you redeem the offer within 10 days of purchase.