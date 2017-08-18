The LG G6 is cheap (and free) at some US carriers

If you live in the US, it’s now more affordable than ever to pick up LG’s latest flagship, the LG G6.

Down from its original retail price of around $700, Sprint and T-Mobile are each offering some hearty discounts to the tune of about $200 off that you can take advantage of if you’re primed for a new phone.

At Sprint, you can snag the LG G6 for just $20 per month (down from $29), which takes the final cost for the nearly bezel-free smartphone down to $480. However, if you want the phone unlocked it’ll still set you back the original $708 price tag.

Check out that deal at Sprint right here

If you’re with T-Mobile, opting for the G6 costs roughly the same. You’ll end up spending $20 more as a down payment for the phone, but the final price is still super cheap at $500. But there’s another part of this deal that you’ve got to see.

Buying an LG G6 or the LG V20 through the magenta carrier will net you the opportunity to earn an additional G6 or V20 for free after rebate if you open up another line. Well, it’s not totally “free” – a prepaid MasterCard will show up at your doorstep after you register for the rebate.

Check out T-Mobile's deal right here

Either carrier you swing with, steep discounts on LG’s boundary-pushing smartphones are good in our book.