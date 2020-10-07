The Dell XPS 13 is going cheap right now ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day

Some great cheap Dell XPS 13 deals are up for grabs right now over at the official Dell store, offering some neat price cuts ahead of next week's Amazon Prime Day sales event for those looking to bag a premium laptop this fall.

Firstly, this deal on a 2019 Dell XPS 13 for just $783.99 (was $857.98) is closing in on the cheapest price we've ever seen on a baseline Dell XPS 13 model. We've seen a couple of $699 price tags before, but those tend to be the reserve of the budget Dell XPS 13 Touch models, which, while having a touch-screen, only have a measly 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Not this machine, however - it's rocking a full 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus a rather speedy 10th gen Intel Core i3.

If you need something with a little more grunt, there's also a fantastic $125.99 off right now on an upgraded 2019 Dell XPS 13 Touch model - going for $881.99 (was $1,008) currently. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, you're getting a really flexible machine here, equally at home with spreadsheets, editing tasks, or simply sitting back and casually streaming.

Of course, both these Dell XPS 13 deals come with that gorgeous InfinityEdge display and premium, super-thin chassis, so you simply can't go wrong if you're on the hunt for a cheap ultrabook. Also recommended is checking out the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales. Due to go live next Tuesday, these are a fantastic way to pick up some accessories for your new Dell laptop.



Not in the US? Check out the best Dell XPS 13 deals and prices in your region just below.

Dell XPS 13 deals this week

2019 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $857.98 $783.99 at Dell

Save $74 on this excellent XPS 13 this week at Dell and pick one up for one of the cheapest prices we've seen on this particular spec. A 10th gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD are the equivalent specs to the brand new MacBook Air, but, you're spending $200 less to get your hands on a superbly built premium laptop here - suitable for both work and casual use.

2019 Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,007.98 $881.99 at Dell

Alternatively, up your spec and save even more with this great deal on a 2019 Dell XPS 13 touch-screen model. Aside from that useful touch-screen functionality, you're also getting a brand new 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor here, a nice upgrade over the i3 and a component that lends itself to more demanding tasks overall.

If you'd like to do some more research, our excellent best Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 deals page is a good place to start. Not only will you find a price comparison, but also our tips on which Dell XPS is right for you. We also recommend the best cheap laptop deals page, where you'll find great alternatives from other brands, just in case you wanted to shop around.

