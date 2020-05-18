The best Memorial Day sales 2020: deals from Home Depot, Best Buy, and more

Memorial Day 2020 is officially one week away, which means you can find fantastic deals now leading up to the big holiday event. Memorial Day sales include huge discounts from your favorite retailers like Home Depot, Amazon, and Best Buy on items such as patio furniture, TVs, laptops, grills, mattresses, and more.



To help guide you through all the promotions and offers, we've put together a list of the best Memorial Day sales that are live right now. We've also hand-picked the top standout deals from a variety of categories such as appliances, electronics, and home items. Some standout deals include up to 65% off patio furniture at Wayfair, the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $228, up to 40% in savings on major appliances at Lowe's, and the best-selling Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $329.99.



This might be your last chance to score record-low prices before the next big sale event (Amazon Prime Day), so you should take advantage of these incredible bargains while you can. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with all the best deals leading up to the long holiday weekend.

The best Memorial Day sales:

Our best Memorial Day sale picks:

Memorial Day smartwatch deals

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $99.95 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99.95 The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $156 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for $156. The Versa smartwatch can track workouts, activity, and calories burned and can even analyze your sleep to give you helpful insights.

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch: $169.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $20 price cut on the top-rated Garmin Forerunner 235. The running watch features GPS technology and tracks activity levels, calories burned, distance traveled, and sleep quality.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $179. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.

Memorial Day headphone deals

Sony MDRXB510 Extra Bass wired headphones | $59.99 $38.17 at Amazon

If it's super cheap headphones you're after, this $38 set of Sony wired earbuds will serve you fine. Bass boosted and with a secure ear hook design, these are perfect for the gym without the worry of damage.

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. The water-resistant wireless earbuds feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability and provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in several different colors.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $139.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $20 price cut on the 2019 Apple AirPods at Best Buy. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $179.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $179.99. That's a $20 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $227.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $227.99 when you add the earbuds to your cart. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Memorial Day tablet deals

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.1-inch tablet | $199.99 $147.97 at Amazon

Grab the Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab M10 for just under $150 at Amazon right now. You're picking up 16GB of storage here, so you won't be squeezing too much onto its onboard storage, but there's Dolby Atmos audio in here, which adds plenty value for money.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $279 at Amazon

Get the latest model iPad on sale for $279 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount for the 10.2-inch tablet that packs 32GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Memorial Day laptop deals

Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop: $334.98 $299.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 14 3000 on sale for just $299.99. The 14-inch budget laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor.

Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop | $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100 on this Lenovo laptop from Amazon this week. You're picking up an Intel Celeron processor running 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, all in a thin, streamlined shell perfect for portability.

Lenovo Yoga C740 Laptop: $869.99 $699.99 at Lenovo

Get the best-selling Yoga C740 on sale for $699.99 when you apply coupon code MEMDAY4. The powerful laptop packs a 14-inch touchscreen display, a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $857.98 $829.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 touch laptop is on sale for $829.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch touch screen and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch, 128GB (2019): $1,299 $1,149 at B&H Photo

For a limited time, B&H has a $150 price cut on the 2019 MacBook Pro. The 13.3-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 1.4GHz 8th Generation i5 Intel Quad-Core processor.

Memorial Day TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a small space, the Insignia 32-inch TV is on sale for just under $100 right now at Best Buy. The LED TV features two HDMI inputs so you can enjoy your favorite multimedia.

Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on the feature-packed Sony 49-inch 4K TV. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control the TV.

Hisense 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $299.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 50-inch TV on sale for $279.99. The Google Assistant-enabled TV has smart capabilities so you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal, you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $330. The popular 4K TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

TCL 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV: $999.99 $449.99 at Amazon

A fantastic deal, you can save a whopping $550 on the TCL 65-inch 4K TV at Amazon. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can enjoy your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $480 at Best Buy. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bright picture with bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

Vizio 70-inch V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $699.99 $659.99 at Best Buy

Get the Vizio 70-inch V-Series TV on sale for $660 at Best Buy. The 4K UHD TV offers smart capabilities and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

Memorial Day patio furniture deals

Home Depot | Save on patio furniture, outdoor rugs, umbrellas and more

Home Depot's outdoor sale includes discounts on patio furniture, rugs, umbrellas, and more. The retailer is also offering free delivery on all orders or you can choose to pickup in-store.

Overstock | Patio Super Sale, 70% off + free shipping

Overstock's Patio Super Sale includes up to 70% off patio furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, umbrellas, and more. Overstock's sale has over 1,000 items on sale and the retailer is offering free shipping on everything.

Wayfair |Up to 65% off Patio Furniture sale

You can save up to 65% on patio furniture at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale which includes deals on couches, chairs, dining tables, and more.

Memorial Day mattress deals

Purple | Up to $400 Off Mattress + Sleep Bundle

Purple's Memorial Day sale includes up to $400 off mattress and sleep bundle. You can save $200 off the Purple Hybrid Premier, $150 off the Purple Hybrid, and $100 off The Purple Mattress.

Mattress Firm | Up to 50% off top-rated brands

Mattress Firm is offering up to 50% off top mattress brands which include Beautyrest, Serta, Sealy, Sleepys, and more. You can also save 25% off everything under $999 with code SAVE25.

Tempur-Pedic | Save up to $500 on select mattress sets

Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day savings event includes up to $500 in savings on select mattress sets. You can also save 20% on any size Topper and free bundle.

Nectar | $399 of FREE accessories with every mattress

Nectar is offering $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase. This includes a free mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows.

Memorial Day appliance deals

NutriBullet N12 Pro Plus Blender: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $10 on the best-selling NutriBullet blender. The NutriBullet blender features1200W of power and comes with an easy, mess-free, resealable to-go lid.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 Pressure Cooker: $129.95 $119.95 at Amazon

The best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale for $115.95. That's the best price we've found for the 6 QT pressure cooker that combines nine kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes 70% faster.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Get the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum on sale for $159.99 at Amazon. The best-selling vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and the compatible app allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum $299.99 $269 at Amazon

The popular robot vacuum allows you to use the iRobot app to clean your floors from anywhere. You can snag a $30 discount on the Roomba 675 at Amazon right now.

Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner: $399.99 $299.99 at Dyson

You can save $100 on the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal. The cord-free vacuum features a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets and comes with the powerful V8 digital motor.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead vacuum cleaner: $499.99 $399.99 at Dyson

You can score a $100 price cut on the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum. The cordless vacuum features a fully-sealed filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles and expells clean air.

Memorial Day smart home deals

Google Home Mini: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

The perfect introduction to the world of smart speakers for a super low price, Best Buy has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $39.99. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Google Nest Hub: $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub on for $80 at Best Buy. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news, and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display on sale for $99.99. The Alexa-enabled 8-inch display allows you to make video calls, set alarms and timers, display your favorite photos, check the weather, and more.

ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat: $169.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

You can save $20 on the popular Ecobee3 Lite at Best Buy. The smart thermostat automatically adjusts the temperature based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $199 $139 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Amazon for $139. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your home from anywhere with notifications that are sent to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

When is Memorial Day 2020?

Memorial Day is an American federal holiday that always falls on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This year Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25, with the long holiday weekend kicking off on Friday the 22.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

Most Memorial Day sales start the week before the actual holiday on Monday the 18, and some retailers don't start their promotions till the weekend before. All sales will last through the holiday weekend, and most will end on Memorial Day.



We'll be updating this page daily with all of the current sales so make sure to check back each day for new discounts and deals.

What are the best Memorial Day sales?

The biggest categories discounted during Memorial Day include appliances, patio furniture, mattresses, and laptops. Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, you can find discounts on several outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture, planters, and camping equipment.



Memorial Day is also a fantastic time to find deals on mattresses with retailers like Casper and Temper-Pedic participating in sitewide sales. Home Depot and Best Buy are just a few retailers that will be discounting top-brand appliances all weekend long, and tech retailers like Dell have fantastic deals on laptops.