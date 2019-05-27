The best Memorial Day sales 2019: here are the final deals

Memorial Day is officially here and that means killer-deals all day long from your favorite retailers. You can find Black-Friday like prices from Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon and more. Memorial Day sales include huge discounts on grills, laptops, mattresses, patio furniture and more.
To help guide you through all the promotions and offers, we've put together a list of the best sales that are currently going on. We've also hand-picked the top deals from a variety of categories such as appliances, electronics, home items and more. Some standout deals include discounts on the Apple Watch 3, Instant Pot Duo, Dyson V7 Vacuum Cleaner and the 2019 Apple AirPods.
We'll be updating this page throughout the day, so you don't miss out any sale events.
The best Memorial Day sales:
- Amazon - deals on appliances and home items
- Walmart - up to 40% off Memorial Day savings
- Nectar - $125 Off + 2 free pillows
- Overstock - Memorial Day blowout, up to 70% off + free shipping
- Mattress Firm - save up to $700 on king and queen mattresses
- Wayfair - up to 70% off all things outdoor
- Amazon - save on select Philips Hue Smart lights
- Bear - use code MD20 to get 20% off + 2 free cloud pillows
- Home Depot - up to 40% off patio furniture, appliances, grills and more
- Lenovo - save up to 50% off on laptops
- World Market - up to 30% off select outdoor
- Levi's - 30% off sitewide with code FUNSUN
- ThinkGeek - daily doorbuster savings
- TopShop - Memorial Day weekend sale, save up to 50% off
- Best Buy - save up to 30% on appliance top appliance
- All Modern - save up to 65% off sitewide
- Target - up to 30% off home and patio items
- American Eagle - up to 60% off everything
- Serta - save up to $600 on Serta iComfort mattress sets
- Shopbop - up to 40% off 5,000+ styles
- Purple - $100 off mattresses + free sheets
- Tempur-Pedic save up to $700 on select mattress sets
- J Crew - 35% off wear now styles with code HISUMMER
- Lowe's - up to 30% off patio furniture and decor
- Dell - save up to 50% on PCs and electronics
- Bloomingdale's - extra 20% off sale and clearance
- Bed Bath & Beyond - up to 50% off savings sitewide
- Forever 21 - extra 30% off sale
- Newegg - Memorial Day markdowns, save on TVs, laptops and more
Our best Memorial Day sale picks:
Smart watches
Fitbit Alta HR
$129.95 $74.98 at Amazon
Get the Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Amazon for $74.98. That's a $55 price cut for the ultra-slim fitness tracker that continuously tracks your steps, heart rate, activities, and calories burned.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm
$279 $199 at Walmart
Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart. The health-focused smartwatch features GPS technology and heart rate monitoring.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm
$384 $349 at Amazon
Save $34 at checkout on the latest model Apple Watch at Amazon. The Series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and can track popular workouts like yoga, running and cycling.
View Deal
Headphones
Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case
$159 $139.99 at Amazon
A rare discount, you can save $19 on Apple's latest model AirPods at Amazon. That's the best price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds that come with a wireless charging case.
View Deal
Smart speakers
Google Home Smart Speaker
$129 $99 at Walmart
The Google Home gets a $30 price cut at Walmart. The smart speaker is powered by the Google Assistant so you can ask questions, make calls and play music with the command of your voice.
View Deal
Tablets and laptops
Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB
$329 $249 at Walmart
For a limited time you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver or space grey.
View Deal
Apple iPad Mini 4 128GB
$399.99 $329 at Walmart
The Apple iPad Mini 4 is on sale for $329 at Walmart. The compact tablet packs 128GB of storage and features a 7.9-inch retina display.
View Deal
Apple iPad (Latest Model) 128GB Wi-Fi
$429.99 $329 at Walmart
Save $100 on the latest model iPad that features a 9.7-inch display and 128GB of storage. The Apple tablet offers 10 hours of battery life and Touch-ID for additional security.
View Deal
ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14-inch Laptop
$1,559 $999.99 at Lenovo
You can save $559.01 with coupon THINKMEMORIAL2 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop. The 14-inch powerful laptop features a 15-hour battery life and up to 16GB of Memory.
View Deal
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop
$1,859.99 $1,459.99 at Dell
For a limited time, the powerful XPS 13 laptop is $400 off at Dell. The 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge, 16GB of RAM, an 8th generation Intel Core processor and offers 14-hours of battery life.
View Deal
Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop
$2,409.99 $1,799.99 at Dell
Get the 15-inch gaming laptop on sale for just $1,799.99. That's a $610 discount for the lightweight laptop that features the thinnest Alienware design ever and 17-hour battery life.
View Deal
TVs
Insignia DF510NA19 43-inch Full HD Smart Fire TV
$300 $199.99 at Amazon
Get the Insignia 43-inch HD TV on sale for just $199.99. That's a $100 discount for the smart TV that has the Fire TV experience built-in.
View Deal
Samsung 40-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$299.99 $228 at Walmart
A fantastic price for a 40-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities, the Samsung 40NU6070 is on sale at Walmart for just $228.
View Deal
LG 49-inch LED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV
$449.99 $349.99 at Dell
For a limited time, you can save $100 on the LG 49-inch 4K UHD Smart TV at Dell. The ultra-slim 4K TV features smart capabilities and includes a $100 Dell promo eGift card.
View Deal
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV
$380 $329.99 at Amazon
A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities the Toshiba 50-inch TV is on sale at Amazon for $329.99. The UHD TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV
$698 $499.99 at Walmart
For a limited time, get the Vizio D-Series 65-inch TV on sale for just $499.99. That's an excellent price for a large screen smart TV that offers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution.
View Deal
LG 65UK6090PUA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV
$799.99 $596.99 at Walmart
You can save $200 on the top-rated LG 65-inch 4K TV from Walmart. The UHD TV features webOS so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
Samsung NU6900F 75-inch 4K UDH HDR Smart TV
$1,497.99 $1,097.99 at Dell
The Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV is on sale at Dell for $1,097.99 and ships for free. This is the best price we've seen for the UHD TV that features smart capabilities.
View Deal
Mattresses
Linenspa 10-inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress
$249.99 $224.99 at Amazon
Save $10 on the Amazon's Choice Linenspa memory foam mattress. The 10-inch mattress combines the support of an innerspring mattress with the plush comfort of memory foam resulting in a medium-firm feel.
View Deal
Simmons Beautyrest Recharge Ashaway 11-inch Queen Mattress
$899 $699 at Mattress Firm
You can save $200 on the Recharge Ashaway plush queen mattress at Mattress Firm. You can also get a king size mattress for the original price of a queen.
View Deal
Lucid 10-inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$379.99 $224.59 at Walmart
Sleep easy on the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress that's currently on sale at Walmart for $224.59. The 10-inch firm mattress features a high-density foam base that offers support and comfort.
View Deal
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
$1,024 $899 at Nectar
Nectar is offering $125 off their memory foam mattress and including two free pillows. The mattress contours your body while also offering support and increased air circulation.
View Deal
Appliances
Philips Hue Light A19 LED Smart Bulbs
$49.99 $40.80 at Amazon
Get a 4-pack of Philips LED smart bulbs on sale at Amazon for $40.80. The light bulbs work with Alexa and be control with your voice.
View Deal
Ecovacs Deebot 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$379.99 $189.99 at Amazon
For a limited time the Ecovacs Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $189.99. That's a whopping $190 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the self-charging vacuum cleaner.
View Deal
Eufy RoboVac Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
$289 $199.99 at Walmart
The Eufy RoboVac uses BoostIQ technology to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. The robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant, and you can schedule cleanings with the compatible app.
View Deal
Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum
$299 $239 at Walmart
Save $60 on the best-selling Roomba iRobot 680 robot vacuum. The vacuum cleaner can schedule up to seven times a week and features a 3-stage cleaning system.
View Deal
Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$399.99 $279.99 at Walmart
Save $120 on the Dyson V7 Cordless Stick Vacuum at Walmart. The Dyson V7 transforms into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 30-minutes of run time.
View Deal
Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum Cleaner
$499.99 $361.50 at Amazon
Save over $100 on the best-selling Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum at Amazon. The powerful cordless stick vacuum can transform into a hand-held for quick convenient cleaning and features three different cleaning modes.
View Deal
Cosori 3.7 QT Air Fryer
$99.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Make your favorite fried foods at home with 85% less fat with the Cosori Air Fryer at Amazon. The 3.7 QT air fryer features 11 different presets and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
View Deal
Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 Pressure Cooker
$129.95 $89.99 at Amazon
Always a popular item during Prime Day, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is on sale for $89.99. The 6 QT pressure cooker combines nine kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes 70% faster.
View Deal
Char-Broil Performance 4 Burner Gas Grill
$239.99 $189.99 at Walmart
A perfect time to grab a discount on a grill, you can get the Char-Broil Performance 4 Gas Grill on sale for $199.99 at Walmart. The four burner grill includes a lid mounted temperature gauge, removable grease pan, two locking wheels, large metal side shelves and an electronic igniter.
View Deal
Software
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security
$109.99 $71.49 at Bitdefender
You can save 35% off on a one, two, or three-year GravityZone Business Security package from Bitdefender. The Bitdefender package provides superior protection and security that you can monitor from a single console.
View Deal
ExpressVPN | 1 year |
$12.95 $6.67 per month and 3 months FREE
With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Today's deal includes a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12.
View Deal
When is Memorial Day 2019?
Memorial Day is an American federal holiday that always falls on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This year Memorial Day is on Monday, May 27, with the long holiday weekend kicking off on Friday the 25.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
Most Memorial Day sales start the week before the actual holiday on Monday the 20, and some retailers don't start their promotions till the weekend before. All sales will last through the holiday weekend, and most will end on Memorial Day.
We'll be updating this page daily with all of the current sales so make sure to check back each day for new discounts and deals.
What are the best Memorial Day sales?
The biggest categories discounted during Memorial Day include appliances, patio, mattresses, and laptops. Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, you can find discounts on several outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture, planters, and camping equipment. Retailers like Home Depot and Target are offering up to 40% off patio items.
Memorial Day is also a fantastic time to find deals on mattresses with retailers like Casper and Temper-Pedic participating in sitewide sales. Walmart and Best Buy are just a few retailers that will be discounting top-brand appliances all weekend long, and tech retailers like Dell have fantastic deals on laptops.
