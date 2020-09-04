The best Labor Day sales and deals you can buy today

The Labor Day sales are already underway, and there’s a bevy of bargains to be had on everything from picture-perfect 4K televisions to comfy mattresses. With more consumers heading online to shop than ever before, retailers are doing their best to offer up seriously tempting deals – and we’ve rounded up today's top picks for your buying convenience.

Instead of fruitlessly searching for “Labor Day sale”, only to be bombarded with thousands of meaningless results, we’ve curated an exhaustive list of the very best deals below. From Dell, Best Buy and Amazon to Lowes and Home Depot, we’ve virtually visited all the biggest destinations in search of the cheapest appliances, furniture and tech that’s worthy of your hard-earned cash.

But be warned: the retailers we've spoken to are expecting their best deals to sell out fast. Some of the prices below are the lowest they’ve ever been, such as the Echo Plus, which is on sale at Amazon for $74.99 (was $149.99) – that's half price. We've also seen some of the best offers ever from leading mattress brands like Nectar: there's $400 off the mattress and you'll get $399 of free accessories added to your order.

Discounts of this calibre won't last long, so if you see something you like now or over the weekend, it's a good idea to buy it while you can. We’ve highlighted the very best Labor Day sales below, so take your time to peruse all these amazing offers from the comfort of your home.

The best deals in the Labor Day sales on Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini: $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Dell XPS 13: $1,249 $1,099.99 at Dell

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB | Black Type Cover: $1,199 $999 at Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 laptop: $1,369 $749.99 at Lenovo

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen): $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

LG 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K UHD TV: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Sony 55-inch A8H Series CX Series OLED 4K UHD TV: $2,299.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $199 $69 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $219.99 at Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 40mm: $249.99 $209.99 at B&H Photo

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

Adobe: Students and teachers save over 60% on Adobe Creative Cloud

Simplisafe home security system: $369.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Up to $60 off select air fryers at Home Depot

Up to 40% off small kitchen appliances at Home Depot

Lowe's: up to 35% off large appliances

Tempur-Pedic: save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets

TV deals

TCL 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $479.99 $269 at Amazon

A host of excellent features for an incredibly low $239 price tag make this TCL TV an impulse purchase. With Google Assistant and Alexa support, this 4K TV is super easy to use and fully compatible with a huge array of other smart home devices.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

This phenomenally cheap Hisense H65 75-inch 4K TV deal has been discounted by $150 at Best Buy. It's isn't just a big screen tele, though. This Hisense model includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR101, and a whole host of smart TV functionality, including Google Assistant support.

Sony 55-inch X750H 4K UHD TV: $799.99 $598 at Amazon

This stunning Sony X750H is now on sale at Amazon, knocking $200 off the asking price. That's an seriously great price considering this TV is still relatively new, and features Sony's latest 4K processor, Triluminos display technology, and a whole host of smart features.

LG 70-inch UN7370 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

This hefty $220 discount on a 70-inch LG UN7370 at Best Buy shouldn't be ignored. Not only is that an awesome price for such a massive TV from a well respected brand, but it doesn't skimp on the features either. LG's ThinQ AI, quad-core processing and Active HDR are all included here.

Laptop deals

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $789.99 $549.99 at HP

For just $549, this HP 15 will take some beating when it comes to offering value for the money. A 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD make this a great laptop for productivity or entertainment. You can even upgrade to 16GB of RAM for $10 with HP's customization tool.

Lenovo Yoga C640 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Lenovo

Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop: $999.99 $879.99 at Best Buy

Looking to get your game on? This Asus ROG Strix G15 has all the chops you'll need to run the latest games, has currently has a $120 discount courtesy of Best Buy's Labor Day sale. It's armed with a 10th gen i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD plus a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, so you won't have to worry about performance.



Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: $1,199.99 $899 at Best Buy

You can save yourself $300 on this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which is now under a thousand bucks. This particular model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 2565GB of storage. If you're looking for something smaller you'll also find the 13.5-inch model available for $799 as well.

HP Spectre Folio laptop: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at HP

This HP Spectre Folio is a fantastic alternative to any MacBook or Dell XPS model, and even brings something new to the table with its stylish leather cover and look. Inside it's no slouch either, packing an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Headphone deals

JBL Free 2 wireless earbuds: $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently selling a new pair of JBL Free gen 2 wireless earbuds for just $79.99. These comfortable premium earbuds offer up to four hours battery life, a built-in microphone and an audiophile ready frequency response.

JBL Live 500BT wireless headphones: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

If you prefer an overear fit, the JBL Live 500BT headphones are the natural choice for those who want the solid value of the JBL Free above. You can pick these awesome Bluetooth headphones up for $50 off their usual price at Best Buy, enjoying their great sound and 30 hours of battery life for a lot less.

Sony WH-CH710N noise cancelling headphones: $199.99 $98 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-CH710N prove that you don't have to spend big bucks to get your hands on Sony's famous active noise-cancellation technology. These headphones come with a comfortable over-ear design and an impressive 35-hour battery life.

Apple AirPods with charging case: $159 $129 at Amazon

The standard second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale right now at Amazon, which sees them return to their lowest price ever. A great pickup for anyone with an iOS device, the AirPods feature great sound, a 5-hour battery life, and almost flawless device pairing.

Sony WH-XB900N noise cancelling headphones: $249.99 $178 at Best Buy

Electronic deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K plus Echo Dot bundle: $99.98 $69.98 at Amazon

Want a smart home setup without breaking the bank? Amazon's latest bundle includes an Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick together for $30 off, making it a perfect choice for those who want not just excellent streaming choices, but a handy voice assistant setup as well.

Appliance deals

Home Depot: 40% off select large appliances

Home Depot has a huge array of tempting prices on everything from washers to dryers, refrigerators and cooking ranges. There are price cuts of up to 40% off on top brands such as Whirlpool, Samsung and LG, which means you could potentially save hundreds of dollars.

Home Depot: up to 40% off small kitchen appliances

If you're on the hunt for a cabinet filler, then there are plenty more appliances on offer right now at Home Depot. Air fryers in particular have some big discounts, but there are also featured deals on Coffee makers, blenders and slow cookers.

Lowe's: up to 35% off large appliances

Lowe's Labor Day sale offers huge discounts on a number of large appliances. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, then don't miss these deals to save yourself some big bucks.

Mattress deals

Nectar: $400 off mattresses + $399 of free accessories at Nectar

If you're after a new mattress, this is the best-value Labor Day sale you'll find. Not only has Nectar slashed $400 off the price of its leading memory foam mattress, you'll also get $399 of free sleep accessories added to your order: two pillows, luxury sheets and a mattress protector. Don't sleep on this deal. Deal ends: September 7, 2020

Purple: up to $350 off mattresses and sleep bundles

Purple is not only providing a flat discount on a whole range of select premium mattresses right now, but they're all heavily discounting sleep accessory bundles. Bought together, you'll be looking to save up to $350 - a huge amount when you consider how premium these mattresses are.



Avocado: save $200 on mattresses or $150 off bed frames at Avocado

Use code: LABORDAY200 at checkout to get some superb discounts on one of four Avocado eco-friendly mattresses at their official store. If you need a bed frame, you can take your savings even further with the code BED150 as well - a great bundle deal for those looking for a bargain on a leading brand.

Leesa: get up to $400 off mattresses

Leesa is offering a discount of up to $400 on a whole range of its excellent mattresses, starting at just $599 for the Original. For the maximum discount, you'll have to go for the Leesa Legend however, which is now all the way down to $1,449.

Eight Sleep: Save $150 on the Eight Sleep Pod plus 20% off accessories

Furniture deals

Home Depot: up to 30% off select furniture and decor

Home Depot: 10% off home office furniture purchases over $300

Use code HDOFFICE10 on all home office items over $300 and get 10% off instantly at Home Depot. There are hundreds of desks, chairs, and storage items on sale so there's never been a better time to create the perfect home office setup.

Lowe's: big savings on home decor and furniture

Lowe's is also discounting a wide range of home decor items as part of it's ongoing Labor Day sales. You'll find everything from large furniture items to soft furnishings here, including wall decor and kids' items as well.

Lowe's: up to 40% off bathroom furniture and fixtures

Give your bathroom a brand new look thanks to Lowe's great sale - now offering up to 40% off a huge array of bathroom furniture and fixtures. It's not just toilets here, but also items for the shower, new faucets, and even essential items for planned renovations.

Software deals

Adobe: Students and teachers save over 60% on Adobe Creative Cloud

This is technically a back to school deal, but since it's such amazing value, we thought we'd throw it in for good measure. If you're a student or teacher, you're eligible to pay just $19.99 a month for full access to Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes 20+ apps, namely Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat Pro.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020: 1 year | $59.99 $23.99 | 60% off

Bitdefender has established a name for itself as one of the best -and most competitively priced - antivirus packages around. This generous 60% discount bundles in a year of premium antivirus protection, a bonus VPN and their Safepay software, which ensures you don't fall prey to any pesky ransomware.

More Labor Day sales

Lowes Labor Day sale: Save up to 40% on smart home items, appliances, and more

Some of the best price cuts in the Lowes Labor Day sale are on home appliances such as refrigerators, and electronics - there's up to 40% off smart home items. But there are also discounts on just about everything you can think of: power tools, grills, home decor, garden equipment. It's well worth a browse.

Home Depot Labor Day sale: Get up to 40% off appliances

The top destination for all things appliances, Home Depot is also a fantastic option if you're looking for some cheap tools, furnishings, and even smart home items. Not only is it's Labor Day Sale particularly generous, but it's also got plenty of free delivery options on larger items too.

