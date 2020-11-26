The best Black Friday smartwatch deals may be here thanks to Mobvoi's new sale

The Black Friday smartwatch deals haven't exactly been spectacular so far – a fraction of a percent off a pricey Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch doesn't constitute a big saving. The exception to that rule is here, though, in the form of Mobvoi's Black Friday sale.

Mobvoi makes Ticwatch smartwatches, which you might have heard of – they're usually lurking somewhere on our best smartwatches list, as they tend to be pretty affordable but well-built with some useful features. They're generally Wear OS devices using Google's smartwatch operating system.

The Ticwatch smartwatch sale for Black Friday cuts between 20% and 30% off the price of some of Mobvoi's smartwatches – seeing as these wearables aren't too expensive anyway, the new prices make them even more tempting.

These deals are live right now in the US and UK – you can see the best ones below. If you're not in either region, scroll down to see Ticwatch prices in your region.

Ticwatch Black Friday smartwatch deals US

Ticwatch Pro 2020: $259.99 $179.99 at Mobvoi.com (save $60)

The 2020 Ticwatch Pro model brought some improvements on its older model, including more RAM to make it operate faster and new military-level durability. It's a solid Wear OS watch and at this new low price it's really worth considering.

Ticwatch C2: $199.99 $149.99 at Mobvoi.com (save $50)

It's hard to argue that the Ticwatch C2 doesn't look great – it has a sleek design that hides its 'smart' nature. In our review we found its built-in GPS and NFC made it great to use, and we found its affordable price impressive – with $50 off that's even truer.

Ticwatch S2: $179.99 $125.99 at Mobvoi.com (save $54)

We called the Ticwatch S2 one of the best affordable Wear OS smartwatches available, and that was before this deal cut even more money off its price. It has a rugged-feeling waterproof design and two-day battery life, though it misses some features like NFC.

Ticwatch Black Friday smartwatch deals UK

Ticwatch C2: £179.99 £134.99 at Mobvoi.com (save $45)

It's hard to argue that the Ticwatch C2 doesn't look great – it has a sleek design that hides its 'smart' nature. In our review we found its built-in GPS and NFC made it great to use, and we found its affordable price impressive – with almost £50 off that's even truer.

Ticwatch S2: £127 £84 at Mobvoi.com (save £43)

This is a really great new price for this watch. We called the Ticwatch S2 one of the best affordable Wear OS smartwatches available, and that was before this deal cut even more money off its price. It has a rugged-feeling waterproof design and two-day battery life, though it misses some features like NFC.

