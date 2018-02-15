The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 plans and prices in Australia compared

If the Samsung Galaxy S8 feels a little too small, and even the S8 Plus won't cut it for you, perhaps this dazzling mammoth of a device can satiate your desire for a handheld monolith. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is here.

The Note 8 is the successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, which launched in 2016 and was recalled (for the first time) within only a month due to its battery catching fire. Many of the Note 7's desirable traits have carried over to this release — the phablet form factor with a larger screen (6.3-inch), some beefier internal specs, the inclusion of an S-Pen stylus — but here's hoping Samsung have left the battery issues behind. You can check out our Note 8 review here.

If this sounds like your dream handset, then you've come to the right page. Here, we've collected all the best plans and deals on the Note 8 from all the major carriers. Whether you're after big data or budget options, or the best overall value, we've sniffed them out.

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 plans

Best overall value – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 30GB data | Unlimited international calls and 1GB roaming | $110 pm If you're forking out for the massive Note 8, you're likely going to want a decent amount of data to use each month, and thankfully this plan from Optus offers plenty for a decent price. With 30GB of data and 1GB of roaming data you'll be sorted both home and abroad, and streaming music via Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio won't count towards this cap. Total cost over 24 months is $2,640

Best budget option – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 16GB data | $300 of international calls and text | $91 pm There is a plan going for $10 less a month than this, but the discount currently on the 16GB data plan makes it much better value and still won't be breaking the bank. You'll also get $300 of international calls and texts and if you stream with Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio, it won't count towards your data cap. Total cost over 24 months is $2,184

Best big data option – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 100GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | $127 pm Optus is offering some sizeable discounts on some of its plans, and its mammoth 100GB data plan is one of them. Alongside this massive cap, you'll get 1.5GB of roaming data each month as well as unlimited roaming international calls and a host of Optus extras thrown in to sweeten the deal. Total cost over 24 months is $3,048



Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | 60GB data | Two Foxtel Now Starter Pack subscriptions | $139 pm Telstra isn't as competitive with Android device plans at the moment, opting to offer more bang-for-buck with Apple's latest flagships, but if you're deadset on the coverage and extras on offer, this is the best Telstra plan for a Note 8. You'll get 60GB of data, unlimited international calls and texts, and a 12-month subscription to two Foxtel Now Starter Packs. Total cost over 24 months is $3,336

