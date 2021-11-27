The best Apple Watch Black Friday deals are on three models - which should you buy?

The vast majority of Apple Watch deals over Black Friday are on three different Apple smartwatches; if you've been perusing the discounts, you've probably caught yourself wondering 'which of them should I buy?'

These three models are the Apple Watch 3 from 2017, which Apple now treats as its low-end offering, the Apple Watch SE from 2020 which was designed as a budget alternative to its contemporary Watch 6, and the newest Apple Watch 7 from this year.

So which of those is best for you? And what kind of Black Friday deals are we seeing on each of them? We'll run you through each of the smartwatches so you can get the lowdown on them.

Apple Watch 3

This is the most affordable option of the three we're seeing most deals on. When it came out in 2017, it was a pricey device, but it's slowly reduced in price over the last few years.

In our Apple Watch 3 review we noted that its battery life is slightly better than its rivals, and its screen was bright - however Siri didn't work flawlessly for many functions.

The main issues with the smartwatch are in what it misses from the Watch SE and Watch 7. It doesn't have an always-on display, sleep tracking isn't native, and its display doesn't look as good as the ones on more modern Apple watches. So it's a good option, but it misses out on all the premium bells and whistles of the newer devices.

This is a good choice for someone who just needs an Apple Watch, and doesn't care about it having all the newest features.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Best Buy

Save $30 - We have seen the Series 3 as low as $109 this Black Friday, but stock was supremely limited and this is still a solid deal for the Apple Watch 3. This one's an older device but it's still a great smartwatch and worthy of the 4.5 out of 5 stars we gave it in our review. It's slower and less feature-rich than the SE, plus it's likely to lose watchOS support in the next few years. If you want a truly cheap Apple Watch, it's the best.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): £199 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): £199 £169 at Amazon

Save £30 - The Apple Watch 3 is the perfect choice if you're on a budget and just want a device that's great for the basics - alerts, music, and fitness apps. It's a little older now but it's still great in 2021 and this latest early Black Friday price cut from Amazon brings it to within £10 of its cheapest ever price. Need a bigger size? The 42mm is also discounted to £199

Apple Watch SE

This smartwatch was designed as an affordable alternative to the Apple Watch 6, which launched at the same time, for people who didn't need every single new feature and spec.

In our Apple Watch SE review we commended its value-for-money proposition, especially with the range of health features it offers and ways it worked alongside an iPhone. However, we did lament the lack of an always-on display, and found the battery life wasn't quite up to scratch either.

This is a good option for someone who wants a modern Apple Watch, but doesn't exactly need the minor tweaks and improvements of the newest top-end devices the company offers.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $219 at Best Buy

Save $60 - This is the smallest version of the Apple Watch SE, though the pricier 44mm version is discounted (the cell version isn't on offer though). $60 is quite a lot to be taken off the price of an Apple product. Note - only the Blue Sports Band color is in stock now, so hurry if you're interested.

44mm, GPS: $309 $249 at Amazon (save $60)

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £299 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £299 £249 at Currys

Save £50 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find all Apple Watch SE colours on sale in today's Black Friday Apple Watch deals at Currys. This one's a match for the lowest price we've seen on this cheaper new device, so it's a great option if you're looking for a modern Apple Watch that can tick all the boxes but still come in at a reasonable cost.

Apple Watch 7

This is Apple's newest smartwatch, but it's not as 'new' as you might think; in our Apple Watch 7 review we noted that it wasn't hugely different from its predecessor.

The main difference here is the higher screen-to-body ratio, with the black bezel around the screen being much thinner than on the Watch 6, and charging is also faster too.

So if you care about a better screen and quicker powering, this watch could be a better option - it'll also last you for longer. However deals on it aren't fantastic, so you'd be forgiven for skipping it.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The all-new Apple Watch 7 sits at the top of our smartwatch rankings, with the same impressive feature set of the Apple Watch 6, plus a 20% larger screen, more tracking and color options, and faster charging. We found it to be a great device for boosting your fitness, although it still doesn't have advanced features like interval repeats (you'll need a dedicated fitness tracker for that). Note today's price cut at Amazon might not seem like much, but it's the cheapest price ever. Note, this price is available on the Green, Blue, and Red colors only.

Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS): £399 Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS): £399 £379 at John Lewis

Save £20 - Want the larger size watch? You're also able to save £20, which is down to £379 at John Lewis. We've yet to see any other retailers offer this deal, but luckily it's offered on the Blue, Starlight, Green and Red color options.

