The Beats Fit Pro are tailor-made for your 2022 New Year's resolutions

Beats is announcing a new pair of true wireless earbuds in time for the end of the year that could help you with both your travel and fitness goals in 2022.

The earbuds are called the Beats Fit Pro and they’re designed for athletes, travelers and everyday commuters by incorporating active noise cancellation and a stabilizer wing that keeps the earbuds in place when you move.

The new wireless earbuds have a similar look and feature set to the Beats Studio Buds that came out back in June, but the Fit Pro have the H1 wireless chip that enables both Spatial Audio with head tracking and hands-free 'Hey Siri' on iOS devices. That said, they’re also compatible with Android devices through the Beats app.

The Beats Fit Pro are available to pre-order in four colors starting November 1 and will be available to purchase on November 5 for $199 (around £150, AU$300).

Analysis: how much is an H1 wireless chip worth to you?

While the Beats Fit Pro have undoubtedly been in the works for well over a year, they feel like a direct response to the complaints customers and reviewers had with the Beats Studio Buds – both their fit and their lack of the H1 wireless chip.

Installing both wingtips and the chip in the Beats Fit Pro solve these problems in one fell swoop.

In addition to those changes, Beats told us that there have been several under-the-hood changes like an all-new custom transducer and a vent system minimizes treble distortion. There also seems to be a minor bump in battery life from 24 hours on the Beats Studio Buds to around 27 hours with the Beats Fit Pro.

The problem some might find with the new earbuds, however, is that they come with a premium sticker price for what seem like a few minor upgrades: the recently released Beats Studio Buds retail for $149.99 / £129.99 / AU$199.95 and can sometimes be found for much less.

We still have to put the Beats Fit Pro through some proper tests to see how big of an improvement has been made over its predecessors – as, admittedly, some of these under-the-hood improvements might have some huge impacts on sound quality – but the price hike does give us a bit of pause.

We’ll work to get a full review posted soon, but in the meantime you can check out our guide to the best true wireless earbuds, Beats Black Friday deals and Black Friday wireless earbuds deals for other options if the price gets in the way of next year's financial goals.