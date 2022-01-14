The Apple Watch SE plummets to record-low price in epic deal at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap Apple Watch deal, Amazon now has the Apple Watch SE with Cellular on sale for just $299 (was $329). That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 40mm Apple smartwatch.



The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 7 but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



Apple's latest smartwatch, the Series 7 with Cellular, currently retails for $449 - a whopping $150 more than today's deal on the Apple Watch SE. While the Apple Watch SE lacks ECG and blood oxygen tracking, the smartwatch comes with Fitness Plus and tracks activity, sleep, heart rate, and calories burned and is on sale for just $299.

