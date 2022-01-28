Quick - the Apple Watch SE is on sale for just $249 in fantastic deal at Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a cheap Apple Watch deal, then Amazon has you covered. We've just spotted the already affordable Apple Watch SE on sale for just $249 (was $279). That's a $30 discount and the best price you can find right now.



The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 7 but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



Apple's latest smartwatch, the Series 7, currently retails for $389.99 - a whopping $140 more than today's deal on the Apple Watch SE. Amazon's offer applies to the Blue and Starlight sports band, and both models are in stock and ready to ship.

