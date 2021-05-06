The almost perfect DJI Air 2S is now available in the UAE

The DJI Air 2S has officially landed in the UAE and it's an exciting mix of DJI's best two drones.

The Air 2S takes the compact, foldable form of the DJI Mavic Air 2 and combines it with a camera that has a large 1-inch sensor, which is the same size as the chip in the DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

This impressive DNA means it's probably the best drone ever made for hobbyist fliers – or anyone looking for a travel-friendly drone that can shoot high-quality aerial photos and videos.

These are the best drones you can buy right now

Or check out our guide to the world's best beginner drones

Read our in-depth DJI Air 2S review

DJI Air 2S UAE price and availablity

You can buy the DJI Air 2S today in the UAE with its standard bundle, which includes the drone, remote controller and one battery, for AED 3,849. Or you get it in a Fly More Combo bundle (which includes two extra batteries, a set of ND filters, a charging hub and a shoulder bag) for AED 5,149.

The DJI Air 2S is now available for purchase in the UAE at Advanced Media Trading’s showrooms and online. Because the DJI Air 2S has a higher price tag than its predecessor, the Mavic Air 2 will continue to remain on sale.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI Air 2S features

The Air 2S can shoot 20MP still images or 5.4K video from that one-inch sensor, and also packs in all of DJI's automated flight modes – including a new one called MasterShots.

That new MasterShots feature lets the DJI Air 2S automatically plan a flight path through a scene for you. In the app, you just drag a square around the subject you want the drone to follow, then choose the size of the flight area – you'll then get an auto-generated video based on a few different optional themes.

This joins other DJI drone staples like its QuickShots (which are automated camera moves like 'Helix' or 'Boomerang') and a freshly updated ActiveTrack 4.0 mode, which DJI promises has improved obstacle avoidance algorithms and subject-tracking powers. To help on that front, the Air 2S now has four-way obstacle avoidance sensors, thanks to a pair of additional ones on top.

(Image credit: DJI)

But the headline feature is that new 1-inch sensor. It's significantly larger than the 1/2-inch chip in the DJI Mavic Air 2, which will remain on sale, and the same size as the Mavic 2 Pro's sensor. Along with the ability to shoot 5.4K/30p video, it also lets you capture 4K/60p footage with a 150Mbps bit-rate (again, higher than the Mavic Air 2).

Another bonus is that, like the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, the Air 2S can shoot in 10-bit color, which gives you much more editing leeway than the 8-bit Mavic Air 2. The Air 2S lets you shoot in three color profiles – standard 8-bit, 10-bit D-Log and 10-bit HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) – and also has a handy 8GB of internal storage.

Like most DJI drones, aside from the new DJI FPV, the Air 2S' camera is supported by a three-axis gimbal, to help keep your video footage smooth. And it now has a new digital zoom function, which promises to let give you either 4x or 6x zoom (albeit with some slightly quality loss) depending on which mode you're shooting in.