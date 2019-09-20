The all-new Apple Watch 5 gets a price cut at Amazon

While the Apple Watch Series 5 was announced just last week, you can already find discounts on the smartwatch at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 5 with GPS for $384.99. That's a $15 discount and the lowest price we've found for the latest Apple Watch. If you're interested in a bigger display, Amazon also has the 44mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $414.



The most significant upgrade to the Apple Watch 5 is the Always-On Retina display. This new feature allows you to easily see your watch face so you can always read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch also received a new Map app and additional safety features that allow you to make international emergency calls. The latest health benefits include cycle tracking and activity trends and an ECG app that monitors your heart rate and lets you know if something is wrong. The waterproof smartwatch provides up to 18 hours of battery life and can send and receive calls, messages, and notifications.



The Apple Watch 5 is officially available to order today, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the smartwatch on sale. Price cuts on the Series 5 are extremely rare, and this might be your last chance to save before Black Friday.

You can learn more about Apple's latest watch with our hands on Apple Watch 5 review.