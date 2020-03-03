The all-new AirPods Pro are back down to their lowest price ever at Amazon

The all-new AirPods Pro are getting a rare price cut at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $234.98. That's a $14 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earbuds.



The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While the $14 discount might not seem like much, price cuts on the AirPods Pro are extremely rare. We don't know how long Amazon will have the earbuds at this price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

AirPods Pro deal:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $234.98 at Amazon

You can get the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $234.98 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

