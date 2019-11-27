The 4K Fire TV stick gets a 50% discount at Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale

If you're looking to snag an early Black Friday bargain on the best-selling Fire TV device, then you're in luck.



Amazon has the 4K Fire TV on sale for $24.99. That's a $25 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled streaming device. Amazon also has the 2nd generation Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99, and the Fire TV Cube on sale for $89.99. Not in the US? Scroll down for today's Fire device deals in your region.

The 4K Fire TV stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so you can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



This is a fantastic opportunity to shop early deals now before the madness of Amazon's Black Friday sale officially begins. The Fire devices would make excellent Christmas gifts, so you can also get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Black Friday Fire device deals:

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently 50% off at Amazon pre-Black Friday sale.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99 at Amazon. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, the streaming player features an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to find and launch movies and TV shows.

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, a hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible. Use your voice to play music, ask questions and control your smart home devices without turning on your TV.

