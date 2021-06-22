The 30 best Prime Day deals so far: Echo, OLED TVs, Apple Watch, Fire tablets, more

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, with thousands of fantastic deals up for grabs and more going live all the time. With so many bargains to browse, it can be hard to find the best offers and easy to miss a deal on a product you really want, so to give you a helping hand, we've chosen the 30 absolute-best Prime Day deals from day one of Amazon's sale.

Below you'll find our hand-picked selection of today's best Prime Day deals, including bargains on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to kitchen appliances and robot vacuums. Not surprisingly, some of the best offers we've seen have been on Amazon's own devices, with big discounts on Echo smart speakers and displays, security cameras, and more.

See below for our full list, and keep in mind that these deals end tomorrow at Midnight PST - although some of the most popular offers may sell out earlier - and we probably won't see prices like these until November's Black Friday sales. Also, note that you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these deals - if you're not already a Prime Member you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through Prime Day and beyond.

The 30 best Prime Day deals so far

Amazon Echo Dot + Sengled Bluetooth color bulb: $64.98 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $39.99 - This Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb bundle is available for the same price as the fourth generation Echo Dot by itself. That means this is an excellent offer, offering much more value for money than the device by itself.

Amazon gift card: Get a $10 Amazon credit

This is a sweet Prime Day gift card deal that you'll absolutely want to take advantage of before it ends on June 22. Either buy $40 in select Amazon gift cards or reload $40 credit to your own Amazon balance and in two days, you'll receive your free $10 credit. Note that this only applies once per customer and while supplies last.

AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - We haven't seen the AirPods Pro drop down to this $189.99 position for a long time - they've been stuck at $199 for a few months now. However, you've got another chance to grab these premium ANC earbuds for an extra $10 off right now. Move fast, though, because these are likely to sell out.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the already affordable streaming player that allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 43-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $219.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote, especially seeing as we've only seen it drop down to $240 this year so far.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1: $119 $54.95 at Amazon

Save $65 - There's more than a 50% discount on the Instant Pot Duo Plus pressure cooker - that's the lowest price ever, and a Prime Deal well worth snapping up while you can. This highly reviewed Instant Pot is big enough to cook for up to five people, with nine different appliances in one and 15 customizable smart programs.View Deal

LG 34WK650-W monitor: $399 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Traditionally, ultrawide monitors like the LG 34WK650-W have always been extremely expensive. But this one has always been affordable, and this amazing Prime Day deal brings the price down to $299. We've only seen this price appearing a few times this year, so if you missed out in January, you've got another chance today.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $248 at Amazon

Save $100 – We've only ever seen the Sony WH-1000XM4s drop to $278 before, and even that was an excellent price for these top rated headphones. These are our favorite cups of 2021 so a record low $248 sales price is an absolute steal - you just might have to get there quick before they sell out.

Sony 65-inch A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $2,498 $1,598 at Amazon

Save $900 - This Prime Day lightning deal has the Sony A8H 65-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,598. This gorgeous OLED TV packs a stunning picture and great sound quality with an ultrawide viewing angle making it a superb choice for a home cinema upgrade, especially at this discounted price.

iRobot Roomba i6 robot vacuum cleaner: $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - The Alexa connected iRobot Roomba is a premium robot vacuum cleaner sitting at an excellent price right now - $50 cheaper than we've ever seen it before. You're getting full room mapping here, a feature we only see on top line devices, as well as powerful suction on both carpets and hard floor.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV. This model has been hovering between $350 and $429 over the last few months, so you're getting a great price here. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-see this week.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - This epic Prime Day deal includes the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch Series 6 might be the most powerful smartwatch ever released with its new S6 processor, beautiful always-on display, and innovative blood oxygen monitoring features. Note, this sale is only available on the Navy sport band version.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This is a brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal, cutting the price of the highly-rated single-serve Keurig K-Slim coffee maker by a best-ever 55%. It brews four cups before it needs refilling, and at less than five inches wide, it's great for smaller kitchens. You can buy it on its own, or with 40 pods for $64.99 ( $99.22 ).View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - matching last year's Black Friday all-time low price. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $499 $224.99 at Amazon

Save $275 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a perfect portable 2-in-1 laptop for students who need just enough performance to stream lectures, research online, and take notes without any of the wallet-busting extras that come with other laptops. And at more than half off for Prime Day, this Chromebook is a downright steal, coming in $5 cheaper than ever.

View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer: $99.95 $64.95 at Amazon

Save $35 - The Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 can air fry, but can also be used to roast, bake, reheat, grill, and dehydrate. It's down to its lowest price ever now, so if you're in the market for the best air fryer out there, snap up this deal now. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Prime members can snag a first-time discount on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell Wired which is on sale for just $44.99. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

Blink Indoor Security Camera: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the Blink indoor security cameras on sale for a record-low price of $49.99. The one camera kit works with Amazon Alexa and comes with two-way audio and infrared night vision so you can check on your home day or night.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the outdoor security camera that features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

LG C1 OLED (55-inch): $1,799 $1,496 at Amazon

Save $300 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG. It's in the top three TVs of the entire year, only beaten out by an 8K TV that's quadruple the price and LG's more expensive G1 OLED. That said, if you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's on sale for a record-low price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - For a limited time, you can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display on sale for just $44.99. That's an impressive $45 discount matching the all-time record-low price that was set earlier this year.

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - This isn't a huge saving on this top rechargeable flosser, but it is the lowest price we've seen for it (the highest was $86), which makes it good value. The Waterpik flosser helps remove plaque and clean hard-to-reach places, and it scores an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 50,000 user reviews on Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, Prime members can get the Amazon Echo on sale for an all-time low price of $59.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Apple iPad Air (2020): $599 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $79 – this is a phenomenally well-made tablet that improves upon the last-gen version in a variety of ways, with a stylish design update and plenty of power for all your tablet needs. These are the lowest prices we've seen at Amazon, so this could be your chance to snag a bargain on a great tablet.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The M1 MacBook Air has dropped back down to its record low $899 price in today's Prime Day deals, after weeks of being stuck at $949. Be sure to claim the extra $49 off before you head to checkout for the full savings here.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're after a tablet deal, Amazon has the best-selling Fire HD 10 that's on sale for $79.99. That's the first discount we've seen for the all-new 10-inch tablet and you probably won't see a price like this until November's Black Friday sale.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For a limited time, Prime members can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $99. This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - The Amazon Fire HD 8 is at its lowest ever price right now with a brand new $45 discount dropping it all the way down to $44.99. That's $10 cheaper than its previous cheapest price, which makes this an excellent buy for anyone after a cheap tablet this Prime Day.

Apple TV (2021): $179.99 $169 at Amazon

Save $10 - The brand new Apple TV 4K is available at a discount for the first time. Released earlier this year, the box top includes an updated processor and a much better remote. If you've been looking to save some money, now's the time to make your purchase.

