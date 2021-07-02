The 10 best 4th of July sales happening now: furniture, TVs, mattresses and more

The holiday weekend has arrived which means the 2021 4th of July sales event is in full swing, with fantastic deals up for grabs from all your favorite retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. To help you find the best bargains from the bunch, we've listed the 10 best 4th of July sales that are happening right now.

Some of the best offers you'll find are on outdoor items, thanks to summer clearance sales from retailers like Wayfair and Target. You can snag huge discounts on patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, and planters, as well as record-low prices on furniture like couches, TV consoles, beds, and more.

4th of July sales also mean massive savings on major appliances from Home Depot and Lowe's, so if you've wanted to upgrade your washer and dryer or refrigerator, now is a perfect time with up to $1,000 off from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool.

4th of July mattress sales are also a popular category, with companies matching their best-ever offers with sitewide sales and free accessories from online brands including Nectar, Saatva, and Purple.

Below, you'll find a list of all the current offers from your favorite retailers, followed by our pick of the 10 best 4th of July sales from Home Depot, Wayfair, Best Buy, and more. Keep in mind that most deals will end on Monday, so you should take advantage of these epic bargains now before it's too late.

The 10 best 4th of July sales

Home Depot 4th of July sale: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and more

Home Depot is your one-stop-shop for the 4th of July with discounts on outdoor items, including up to 40% off grills, lawnmowers, and best-selling tools. You can also instantly save up to $700 when you buy two or more major appliances, so if you're looking to upgrade your washer and dryer or redo your kitchen - now is a perfect time.

Best Buy 4th of July appliance sale: Save up to $500 on major appliances

If you're looking to save on appliances, the Best Buy 4th of July sale has you covered with discounts on everything from refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges to microwaves, vacuums, and coffee makers. The retailer is also offering bundled deals like up to $1,500 off KitchenAid packages and an extra 10% off when you buy four or more select Samsung appliances.

Walmart 4th of July sale: Rollbacks on TVs, grills, furniture, and more

Walmart's 4th of July sale includes something for everyone with deals on everything from grills, furniture, and kitchen appliances to TVs, laptops, headphones, and more. You'll also find clearance prices on summer items like swimwear, patio furniture, outdoor toys, and more.

Lowe's 4th of July appliance sale: major appliances starting at $379

You can instantly save up to $750 when you buy qualifying appliances at Lowe's 4th of July sale event. You can save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, rangers, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool, plus score free local delivery on your purchase.

Nectar: up to $400 off mattresses + $399 in free accessories

Nectar's 4th of July sale gets you up to $400 off its most popular mattress, plus you can score $399 in sleep accessories (pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector) added to your order for free. According to our sister site Tom's Guide, the popular Nectar Memory Foam is the best mattress you can buy for sheer value for money.

Saatva: $200 off when you spend $985 or more

Saatva's 4th of July sale includes $200 off orders over $985. Saatva is one of the more premium luxury brands out there and, while pricey, offers a huge 15-year warranty on all purchases. This deal is similar to what we've seen during Black Friday, so we don't expect to see a better offer this year.

Wayfair: up to 65% off furniture and decor

The Wayfair 4th of July sale is always a customer favorite, thanks to sitewide clearance deals. You'll find some of the lowest prices of the year from best-selling brands on everything from furniture, rugs, decor, and lighting to outdoor items, bedding, grills, and more.

Overstock: up to 70% off furniture, rugs, mattresses, and more

Score sitewide savings of up to 70% off at Overstock's 4th of July sale extravaganza. You'll find thousands of discounts on couches, rugs, patio furniture, mattresses, decor, dining tables, lighting, and so much more. Plus, the retailer is offering free shipping on all orders - no minimum purchase required.

Purple Mattress: up to $400 off a mattress + bundle

Purple is offering up to $200 off its best-selling mattresses at the official 4th of July sale event. You can save even more (up to $200) when you bundle sleep accessories, including pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector with your purchase. This means you can save up to $100 on the flagship Purple mattress with a Twin-size starting at just $574.

Target summer sale: patio deals starting at $12

If you've been waiting for price drops on patio favorites like furniture, planters, rugs, and decor, Target's summer sale has you covered. You'll find the biggest discounts yet on outdoor couches, dining tables, umbrellas, and chairs, plus you score savings on gardening tools, grills, lighting, and more.

