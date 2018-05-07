Thanos is coming to Fortnite, complete with the Avengers: Infinity War Gauntlet

Thanos is ready to commandeer Fortnite starting tomorrow, after having already conquered global box offices last month as the supervillain in Avengers: Infinity War.

The 'Mad Titan' of Marvel will become a playable character Tuesday, May 8 in what's being billed as a limited-time mash-up in the game's Battle Royale mode, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The 'Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup' drops 100 players onto a Fortnite map along with the six Infinity Stones so coveted in the movie. If you find all six stones, you'll transform into Thanos and wield his Infinity Gauntlet powers.

There's no timetable on how long Thanos will be a part of the Fortnite world, but the Epic Games-Marvel mash-up will be free on all Battle Royale mode-supported platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, PC, macOS and iOS 11.