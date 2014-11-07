Vizio's reasonably priced 4K Ultra HD P-Series TVs are out now

Ultra HD - or 4K - TVs look like they might succeed where 3D TVs failed and actually resonate with consumers, but first we have to be able to afford them.

In comes Vizio with its P-Series 4K TVs, the first reasonably priced sets in the category, available now.

The Vizio P-Series LED TVs debuted in January at CES 2014, and we went eyes-on with the 70-inch version in September.

Now the sets, ranging from 50 inches up to 70 inches, have gone on sale on Vizio.com.

Three cheers for not going bankrupt to buy a TV

At 50 inches, the smallest Vizio P-Series 4K TV costs just $999. They range from 55-, 60-, and 65-inches up to the 70-incher, which costs $2,500,

And on the company's Ultra HD web hub the company even addresses the alleged myth that "there's nothing to watch in 4K."

The site explains the ways that DVDs and Blu-rays, sports and games are upscaled to 4K, and says that more and more Ultra HD content is being produced all the time.

The P-Series LED TVs also come with a QWERTY-equipped double-sided remote.