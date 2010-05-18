Humax releases new Freeview HD recorder details

Humax has announced details for its new Freeview HD recorder – the HDR-Fox T2, due for launch in July.

With the World Cup starting in June, the HDR-FOX T2 is missing one of the key HD events of the year, but the recorder does offer some impressive features.

They include a 500GB hard drive – which still seems on the small side for HD recording – an eight-day EPG, series recording, schedule tracking and split recording.

Other features include photo and MP3 playback through a USB port, and Ethernet connectivity.

High-quality

"Humax was first to market with a Freeview HD receiver, the HD-FOX T2, allowing users to access outstanding HD content through their rooftop aerial for the very first time, said Humax's Graham North.

"The forthcoming HDR-FOX T2 continues our reputation for delivering easy-to-use, high-quality products, with a feature-packed digital TV recorder that is set to provide the very best in recording and viewing features for Freeview HD+."

The new box has a UK release date of July and will be priced at around £349.