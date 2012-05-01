Backwards EPG and catch-up coming to Freeview

You'll soon be able to catch up on TV shows you missed by browsing backwards through the Freeview EPG.

The EPG upgrade will only benefit those with a connected set-top box or TV, but will bring a week's worth of catch-up programmes to the televisual buffet.

But its not clear whether everyone with an existing Freeview box will be able to get the upgrade – by the sounds of things, it might need to be pre-loaded on new hardware.

Timing

There's no word yet precisely when the EPG upgrade will be released, unfortunately.

Ilse Howling, MD of Freeview, said, "It's too early to say when [the EPG upgrades] will be available, but that is our direction of travel."

But we wouldn't be surprised if Freeview manages to roll the service out before the constantly-delayed YouView makes it to our televisions.

The news will come as a blow to YouView, which had hoped to be the Freeview of video on demand – it looks like it may have missed its chance.

