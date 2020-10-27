Move over OnePlus Nord, this is the new cheapest 5G phone under $400

The TCL 10 5G is finally coming to US shores, bringing more affordable 5G phone at a $399 price tag that undercuts nearly all other phones with next-gen connectivity in the US market.

The TCL 10 5G will be especially attractive to Verizon customers, who have often had to pay more for specialized versions of new phones that can connect to the carrier’s mmWave 5G network, but TCL’s phone is compatible at the $399 price point.

The TCL 10 5G looks much like the phonemaker’s budget TCL 10L released earlier in the year, though the new handset has markedly better specs. It packs a Snapdragon 765G chipset – the same as in the new Pixel 5 – along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is a pretty standard array for 2020 mid-range phones.

Combined with a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus LCD display, a 4,500mAh battery, a triple rear camera (main, ultra-wide, and macro), and a 3.5mm headphone jack, the TCL 10 5G has respectable perks for a phone at its price point at the more affordable end of mid-range.

The TCL 10 5G sits between the TCL 10L and the more refined TCL 10 Pro

TCL 10 5G: another contender in a crowded mid-range market

The TCL 10 5G is an iteration on the TCL 10L with its improved specs and, yes, 5G connectivity. But it’s entering a US market that has seen a bunch of powerful mid-range and budget phones this year.

The 4G-only selection of 2020 phones is strong, with the Google Pixel 4a priced at $349 and the iPhone SE 2020 at $399. 5G phones at this price point include the Moto G 5G at $445 and the Pixel 4a 5G at $499 – both of which pack the same Snapdragon 765G chipset as the TCL 10 5G.

Whatever you’re looking for, whether one of the best cheap phones or the best smartphones period, there’s a 2020 phone at the price tier you’re eyeing. This means the TCL 10 5G has a tougher shot at standing out, but it does have an advantage or two over other some of its competition – even if that’s just a headphone jack.