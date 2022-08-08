Tata Play announces new budget packs - 203 channels for Rs 249

Audio player loading…

There is a general feeling in India that TV viewers are moving towards app-based streamers ditching DTH services. In the event, DTH services are forced to walk the extra mile to retain the customers. It is little wonder that they are doubling down on customers with value-added services, niche products and budget plans to cut down on monthly bills.

Tata Play (previously Tata Sky), the topper in the DTH segment, is taking the lead in this regard. Just a few days back, it announced a channel on its DTH platform, named South Talkies, which airs Hindi dubs of popular South Indian hits.

And today, Tata Play announced new affordable packs for its subscribers that are aimed at making the service more affordable, which in these times of galloping inflation can cut ice with the public.

Tata Play super saver packs: How to get them

There are a variety of Tata Play Super Saver packs, and they are tailored to suit the sensibilities and viewing tastes of subscribers in different regions of the country. For instance, a subscriber in Chennai or a Tamil-speaking subscriber can choose a super saver pack that offer channels of his preference.

Likewise, the Hindi Super Value Pack is loaded with Hindi channels like Star Plus, SET, Colors, Zee TV, Star Gold, Sony Max, Zee Cinema, Colors Cineplex, Aaj Tak, NDTV and 203 other channels for Rs 249 only.

"Entertainment is a basic human necessity. However, rising prices are forcing people to make a choice between necessities like food & fuel and discretionary spends like entertainment. As the country’s largest content distributor, we take it upon ourselves to make entertainment more affordable," Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play, said.

The new packs and prices are available to all existing and new customers across India. Subscribers can avail the new Super Saver Packs by visiting their nearest Tata Play dealers or logging on to www.Tataplay.com.

Existing subscribers can find the new ‘Super Saver Packs’ under the Manage Packs tab on the Tata Play mobile app.

Tata Play has understood that the only way to retain the subscribers is to reduce the price on the packs. Just in March this year, Tata Play reduce the price on channel packs by almost Rs 30 to Rs 100 on a monthly basis. It also launched a ‘Binge Starter’ pack, starting at Rs 49, to include content from the OTT platforms. Tata Play is a joint venture between Tata Sons and The Walt Disney Company.