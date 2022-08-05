Tata Play to bring Hindi dubs of South Indian movies

Audio player loading…

There is a paradox in Indian film industry now.

The biggest market is the Hindi-speaking States. The most popular content is though from the south Indian film industries. South Indian films are outperforming Bollywood movies at the box office nationally. On the OTT, thanks to the subtitles and dubbed versions, South Indian content are being consumed even more easily. The national success of movies like Vikram, RRR, KGF-2 and series like Suzhal - The Vortex are testament to that. It is instructive to know that the Hindi version of RRR is the best performing Indian movie on Netflix.

In the event, it is no surprise that Tata Play (previously it was Tata Sky) has launched an all-new value-added service, Tata Play South Talkies, dedicated to airing Hindi dubs of popular Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. The service will bring to the Hindi-speaking viewers blockbusters from South that have not been presented in Hindi before.

Free for first 5 days, and then it's Rs 2 per day

In a statement the company said that Tata Play South Talkies will present 2 world television premieres each month. The platform has secured exclusive titles for this ad-free service, which will be available on the Tata Play mobile app as Catch- up and VOD (Video-On-Demand). "South Talkies will be home to specially curated movies that will showcase slice-of-life, relatable, sometimes aspirational, sometimes larger-than-life and feel-good storylines, where six to seven movies will be aired back-to-back, every day," the company said. Films like Trance, Manam, Googly, Masters and Yaradi Nee Mohini and several others will be a part of the extensive library. The service will be available free for the first five days followed by a charge of Rs 2 per day.

Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, "Today, with pan-Indian films becoming all pervasive, we realised that there is a treasure house of South Indian films that are waiting to be taken to a wider audience base. The evolving taste and sensibilities of audiences have given us another avenue to entertain them by way of Tata Play South Talkies."

For South Talkies, Tata Play has tied up with JOP Network, a content-creation company involved in curation, distribution and syndication of channels.

The South Talkies service can be tuned-in at (channel) 350. South Talkies is a part of Tata Play’s range of entertainment value-added services, which also offers a range of film-based services like Tata Play Marathi Cinema, Tata Play Kannada Cinema, Tata Play Bollywood Premiere, Tata Play Telugu Cinema, Tata Play Tamil Cinema and many more.