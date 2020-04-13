Surface Book 3 may be coming very soon, according to these leaked listings

New listings on several retail sites show that the launch of Microsoft's Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2, and Surface Dock 2 may be imminent.

According to German tech site DrWindows, listings for the Surface Dock 2 have popped up on online shopping portals in Europe recently, including this one at Shopmat that is still accessible.

The listings were confirmed by tech blogger Dan S. Charlton, who screen captured the listings for 2compute.eu showing not just the Surface Dock 2 listing, but listings for several configurations of products with the aliases Surface Project T, Surface Project U, and Surface Project V.

As Charlton points out, the price ranges for these products strongly suggest that they are for Microsoft's Surface Book 3 13.5-inch, Surface Book 3 15-inch, and Surface Go 2, respectively, based on the launch prices for the previous generation of the devices. Here are the rumored prices of each of the products:

Surface Project T (Surface Book 3 13.5-inch?) possible price range:

€1618 – €2617 (about $1,760 - $,2850 / £1,410 - £2,280)

€2234 – €3442 (about $2,440 - $3760 / £1950 - £3000)

€408 – €847 (about $450 - $925 / £360 - £740)

€244 (about $270 / £210 )

A long-awaited refresh for the Surface Dock?

The first-generation Microsoft Surface Dock was launched back in 2015 and its starting to show its age. Built for the Surface Pro 3, Surface Pro 4, and Surface Book, the Surface Dock can turn these Surface devices into desktop PCs (or nearly so, at any rate). With 2 x Mini DisplayPorts, Gigabit Ethernet connection, 4 x USB 3.0 connections, and an audio-out jack, the Surface Dock has been a popular go-to peripheral for many Microsoft consumers.

Still, the Surface Dock is starting to show its age a bit and people have been clamoring for an update for the past couple of years now. One of the most hoped-for updates in any Surface Dock refresh is naturally the addition of USB-C ports, but without product specifications, its too soon to tell whether Microsoft will be answering any prayers here. We'll know for sure in the coming weeks.