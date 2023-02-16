Steelseries launches new collection inspired by upcoming Destiny 2 expansion

Audio player loading…

eSports brands SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have collaborated with Bungie to launch a series of limited-edition gaming peripherals and accessories based on the action MMO Destiny 2 .

Known collectively as the Lightfall Collection, named after the title’s upcoming expansion, the series is made up of four previously released products rolled into one, giving them a shiny and fun new paint job.

While none of them sport any new performance or spec updates, all the peripherals and accessories in the collection sport a new color scheme inspired by the in-game megacity of Neomuna, a new location players will be exploring in the expansion. Most of the collection, therefore, has this metallic lavender look with some being accentuated with a blue or gold LED.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: SteelSeries ) (Image credit: SteelSeries ) (Image credit: SteelSeries ) (Image credit: SteelSeries )

Lightfall Collection

Leading the pack is the Arctic 7+ ($179.99) gaming headset from SteelSeries. Like its more monochromatic version, it outputs lossless 2.4Ghz wireless audio allowing for a low latency connection so you don't have to fear missing any callouts. Battery life lasts a solid 30 hours on a single charge. And the on-device ClearCast mic comes with bidirectional noise canceling for vocal clarity.

Next, you have the Aerox 5 Wireless mouse ($149.99), which TechRadar reviewed back in September 2022. Spoiler alert: we really liked it, and by the looks of it, the Destiny 2 version is staying exactly the same. The wireless mouse sports a lightweight design (74g) with the company’s proprietary TrueMove Air Sensor tech to maintain a high degree of accuracy. It can last a good 180 hours on a single charge. Charging for 15 minutes “provides over 40 hours of use.”

The Qck Prism XL Mousepad ($69.99), among the best gaming mouse pads right now, emulates Neomuna the most as it has sports a two-zone RGB setup with a blue light at the top and a gold one at the bottom. According to SteelSeries, the pad is said to be “optimized for low and high DPI tracking movements”. DPI (dots per inch) refers to how far a cursor moves in relation to a mouse’s movement. The higher the number, the more sensitive it is with 700 DPI being a sweet spot of sorts. It does appear the Qck Prism pad will only be available in extra large (900 mm x 300 mm x 4 mm).

The final entry is KontrolFreek’s sole addition: its Performance Thumbsticks ($19.99), now featuring the series logo etched into them. They add an extra 10 mm to an analog stick’s height to increase “arc distance and precision [reducing] the amount of force required for movements [while also] improving accuracy”.

The Lightfall Collection is currently available on the SteelSeries website (opens in new tab). Every purchase will also net you codes for both a Viral Celebration emote and Luminescent Precision emblem.