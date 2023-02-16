Steelseries launches new collection inspired by upcoming Destiny 2 expansion

eSports brands SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have collaborated with Bungie to launch a series of limited-edition gaming peripherals and accessories based on the action MMO Destiny 2.
Known collectively as the Lightfall Collection, named after the title’s upcoming expansion, the series is made up of four previously released products rolled into one, giving them a shiny and fun new paint job.
While none of them sport any new performance or spec updates, all the peripherals and accessories in the collection sport a new color scheme inspired by the in-game megacity of Neomuna, a new location players will be exploring in the expansion. Most of the collection, therefore, has this metallic lavender look with some being accentuated with a blue or gold LED.
Lightfall Collection
Leading the pack is the Arctic 7+ ($179.99) gaming headset from SteelSeries. Like its more monochromatic version, it outputs lossless 2.4Ghz wireless audio allowing for a low latency connection so you don't have to fear missing any callouts. Battery life lasts a solid 30 hours on a single charge. And the on-device ClearCast mic comes with bidirectional noise canceling for vocal clarity.
Next, you have the Aerox 5 Wireless mouse ($149.99), which TechRadar reviewed back in September 2022. Spoiler alert: we really liked it, and by the looks of it, the Destiny 2 version is staying exactly the same. The wireless mouse sports a lightweight design (74g) with the company’s proprietary TrueMove Air Sensor tech to maintain a high degree of accuracy. It can last a good 180 hours on a single charge. Charging for 15 minutes “provides over 40 hours of use.”
The Qck Prism XL Mousepad ($69.99), among the best gaming mouse pads right now, emulates Neomuna the most as it has sports a two-zone RGB setup with a blue light at the top and a gold one at the bottom. According to SteelSeries, the pad is said to be “optimized for low and high DPI tracking movements”. DPI (dots per inch) refers to how far a cursor moves in relation to a mouse’s movement. The higher the number, the more sensitive it is with 700 DPI being a sweet spot of sorts. It does appear the Qck Prism pad will only be available in extra large (900 mm x 300 mm x 4 mm).
The final entry is KontrolFreek’s sole addition: its Performance Thumbsticks ($19.99), now featuring the series logo etched into them. They add an extra 10 mm to an analog stick’s height to increase “arc distance and precision [reducing] the amount of force required for movements [while also] improving accuracy”.
The Lightfall Collection is currently available on the SteelSeries website (opens in new tab). Every purchase will also net you codes for both a Viral Celebration emote and Luminescent Precision emblem.
