Sony's 55-inch 2016 HDR TV is super cheap this week

Ah, spring, a time for renewal. While the birds and bees are emerging from their respective respites, TV manufacturers are hard at work pumping out the best screens of 2017.

In case you haven't been paying attention to the fusillade of HDR TVs flying back and forth, LG is leading the pack with its gorgeous (and outrageously expensive) W7 OLED, and Sony’s fired back with its flagship the XE93/X930E.

This war of screens is good news for TV buyers, obviously. Not only do we have a great new 2017 4K TV to feast our eye sockets on but, perhaps more importantly, that means Sony’s 2016 screens – the ones we couldn’t afford last year – are finally dropping into our price range.

Take, for example, the Sony Bravia XBR-55X930D (US) / KD-55XD9305 (UK) / KD55X9300D (AU).

When it launched last year, it had the recommended retail price of $2,200 /£1,650 / AU$3,299. That price has dipped slightly since launch, but this week it has one of the best price we’ve seen: $1,128 / £1,099 / AU$2,496.

Our reviewer, Steve May, said that Sony's flagship set was "a triumph of design and image ingenuity," and "gorgeous-looking 4K screen, with advanced functionality and high level of picture performance."

The US price dropped about $1,000 since launch, and chances are it won’t go much lower without it being harder to find in stores.

All that said, if you’re looking to snag Sony’s 2016 flagship for yourself, head on over to Amazon (or Amazon.co.uk) to grab one before they’re gone.