Sky Mobile's new Watch offer lets you stream Sky content without wasting data

The biggest drain to your monthly data limit on a phone contract is always the streaming, but luckily for Sky Mobile users that may not be such a problem any more.

As of today, Sky Mobile is launching a new Sky Watch proposition, offering up unlimited streaming away from Wi-Fi on all of its apps (such as Sky Go) without using any of your data. That means hours (and hours) of data-free Sky Sports, Sky Kids, Sky Cinema and all of the other movie and TV services it has.

Watch will be available to all Sky Mobile customers, although what you can stream depends on what you are already subscribed to. If you don't have any Sky TV subscriptions, you won't suddenly be able to watch that. But you will still have access to free streaming of services such as Sky News or the classic Freeview channels.

Sophia Ahmad, Director of Sky Mobile, said: "Streaming films and TV shows on-the-go is now one of the most popular ways to pass time while travelling or commuting – and our new Watch offer makes it easier for our customers to stay up to date with the unmissable must-watch television."

This service is coming just at the right time to watch new episodes of Game of Thrones, catch the end of the Premier League season or just watch the latest and greatest films on Sky Cinema.

Head to Sky Mobile to discover more about this offer and grab a Sky mobile phone deal.