Sky announces 4K Test cricket, HBO deal and a VR David Attenborough

Sky has confirmed that it will be broadcasting test cricket in Ultra HD for the first time, with England’s series against South Africa to be given the 4K treatment.

Sky Q customers will get the chance to see the long-form version of the game in all of its beauty this summer.

“With Ultra HD, customers can enjoy the four Test matches, with four times better picture quality and four times greater clarity, said Bryan Henderson, Sky Sports Head of Cricket.

“It is a first for Sky Sports and we can’t wait to bring you closer to the action, excitement and drama that the South Africa Test series will deliver this summer.”

HBO deal

As Sky revealed its financial results, the UHD Cricket was just one of the broadcasting giant’s announcements, alongside a huge new deal to work with US giant HBO on new programming, and a project to create a ‘VR hologram’ of iconic natural history presenter Sir David Attenborough.

The HBO deal sees the two companies join in a $250 million multi-year co-production deal to produce ‘world-class drama series’.

Commenting on the deal, the Chairman and CEO of HBO, Richard Plepler, said: "Sky has been a great partner for us, and this deal allows even deeper collaboration between our two great companies, which have long tradition in creating superior content for our customers.

“Together we represent the best in television and combined we will raise the bar even higher in pay TV programming."

VR Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough OM CH CVO CBE FRS FRSB FLS FZS FSA & now VR

Finally, Sky and Sir David Attenborough will take people behind the glass at London’s Natural History Museum.

A three-dimensional hologram of Sir David will offer his own unique insight on each specimen in a one-on-one interactive experience.

Given it’s VR, a 3D avatar doesn’t feel especially novel, but given Knight of the Realm Attenborough’s appeal and the success of previous VR collaborations with the museum, it’s likely to be a popular addition.

Sir David commented: "I have enjoyed helping people to discover more about the natural world, and Hold The World offers people a unique opportunity: to examine rare objects, some millions of years old, up close.

"It represents an extraordinary new step in how people can explore and experience nature, all from the comfort of their own homes and I am delighted to be able to help users uncover some of the treasures the Natural History Museum has to offer in a thrilling new way."