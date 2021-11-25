Shop Black Friday Apple deals right now: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, and iPhones

Black Friday Apple deals are dropping today, which means time is running out to score your coveted Apple device at a record-low price. We've been scouring through all of the early offers to bring you the best Black Friday Apple deals, including AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, iPhone, and those shiny new MacBooks too.

The Black Friday deals event is one of the best opportunities to score a pricey Apple product at a reduced price - but you'll have to hurry because the hottest bargains do go fast.



Today's hottest Black Friday Apple deals include the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $159 (was $249) and the all-new AirPods 3 down to $149.99 (was $179) - the cheapest deal we've ever seen.



You can also get the powerful MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99), a massive $60 discount on the Apple Watch SE, and the all-new Apple Watch Series 7 on sale for $379.99 (was $399).

Black Friday Apple deals you can shop now

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get Apple's all-new AirPods 3 on sale for $149.99 when you apply the additional $20 coupon at checkout That's a total savings of $30 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the wireless earbuds. This Black Friday Apple deal is a limited-time offer from Amazon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $159 at Amazon

Save $90 - The AirPods Pro are always a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon has the newest model down to a new record-low price of just $159. They're the best-sounding earbuds from Apple, with a new active noise cancellation feature, and are more snug and premium-feeling than the original versions - we gave them 4.5/5 stars in our review. This offer has been flashing in and out of stock, so we'd grab this epic Black Friday deal now before it's too late.

Apple Airpods (2019) AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $99 at Amazon

Save $59 - If you're looking for the cheapest Black Friday AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $99 - which is just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. Before August, the earbuds were more accustomed to a $130 price which means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods.

Apple Airpods Max Apple AirPods Max: $549 $439.99 at Amazon

Save $109 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Apple's powerful AirPods Max on sale for $439.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $219 at Amazon

Save $60 - The best Black Friday Apple Watch deal we've spotted so far is the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219 at Amazon. That's a $60 discount and the cheapest deal we've seen for the budget smartwatch. Discounts on Apple Watches have been extremely rare as of late due to stock issues, so we'd grab today's record-low price while you can.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $19 - Today's best Black Friday Apple Watch deal is the all-new Apple Watch 7 that's on sale for $379.99. That's a $19 discount and a new record-low price for the 41mm smartwatch. This discount applies to the Green, Red, and Blue sport bands, which are the only colors that are currently in stock. This is the cheapest deal we've seen for the Series 7 smartwatch, so we'd grab this fantastic deal now before it's too late.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Apple Watch 6 was last year's Black Friday best-seller and Amazon has this great smartwatch on sale for $349. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best deal you can find right now, as discounts on the Series 6 have been rare as of late. Please note, this deal applies to the Red sports band model and is the only color currently in stock.

iPhone 12: $799 iPhone 12: $799 $599 at Apple

Save $100 - If you're looking to score a Black Friday iPhone deal, Apple has the still-fantastic iPhone 12 on sale for $599 when you connect through a carrier. That's a fantastic price, making it a great alternative to the new iPhone 13 if you don't like the idea of paying full price for Apple's latest iPhone.

iPhone 11: $599 iPhone 11: $599 $499 at Apple

Save $100 - The iPhone 11 has also received a price cut from Apple - the second one in its history. It came down considerably in price with the launch of the iPhone 12, and now, it has come down to only $499. That makes it the second cheapest iPhone currently available, with just the iPhone SE offering a lower price.

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): $799 iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): $799 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Black Friday Apple deals are also hitting the iPad Pro which is on sale for $749.99 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the best price you can find for the 11-inch tablet. The 2021 iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $849 at Amazon

Save $150 - You can get the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $849 at Amazon's Black Friday sale. That's a $150 discount and close to the lowest price we've ever seen (just $50 off). The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $199 - Amazon has dropped the MacBook Pro M1 to $1,099.99 when you apply the additional $99 at checkout. That's a total savings of $199 and the lowest price we've seen for the powerful MacBook Pro. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well. The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so you should snag this Black Friday Apple deal now before it's too late.

See more of today's best Black Friday sales

You can see more offers with our Black Friday AirPods deals guide and our roundup of the best Black Friday MacBook deals. You can also see the best Black Friday iPad deals.