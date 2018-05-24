See the first LG V35 ThinQ leaked photo that confirms all the rumors

Our LG G7 review isn't even cold, and yet the rumored LG V35 is showing its face via a leaked photo today, confirming almost everything we've suspected so far.

Surprise, it looks identical to the LG V30 that launched last year, with what appears to be a notch-less 6-inch OLED display, according to ITHome's blurry photo.

This may be the smartphone for you if you want that 18:9 aspect ratio uninterrupted by a notch, a controversial design characteristic on the LG G7's 6.1-inch LCD display.

You may not be able to buy the LG V35 ThinQ, however. It's supposedly launching in the US only and, on top of that, it's almost certainly going to be an AT&T exclusive.

AT&T won't sell the LG G7, something it's official stated to TechRadar, saying that it has another exclusive LG phone on the way. This looks to be it.

Rumored LG V35 specs

We can't confirm the LG V35 internal specs from a single blurry photo, but we expect it to take after the LG G7 more than the LG V30 or LG V30S ThinQ.

It'll have a Snapdragon 845 chip, 6GB of RAM, and twin 16MP rear cameras with an f/1.6 aperture aperture and HDR video recording, according to today's report.

The front-facing camera is said to also take cues from the G7, with an 8MP sensor, a much-needed upgrade over the poor-performing LG V30 5MP selfie shooter.

This looks to be the LG V-series phone you really want, although, the LG V40 may not be too far off, and the V30S ThinQ just launched. LG's rapid release cycle appears to be in full swing in 2018.