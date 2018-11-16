Save up to $160 with DJI's Black Friday special offers

It’s that time of year, when there are sales galore to help you get your Christmas shopping sorted with savings still in your pocket. Black Friday isn’t officially here yet, but DJI is now one of the first manufacturers to offer discounts on its online storefront.

DJI has become a household name when it comes to quadcopters, producing the best consumer drones there are. The Chinese manufacturer not only makes the best 4K drones for the pros, it also has one of the coolest entry-level offerings as well, in the form of the Spark.

The company has also partnered with Ryze Robotics to bring us the tiny Tello drone that’s not just affordable but threatens to make learning fun.

However, drones aren’t the only items DJI manufactures. There’s a range of handheld gimbals to improve your photography skills, as well as goggles that take you on a whirlwind journey as your drone flies.

And some of these are on sale with savings of up to $160 until Tuesday, November 27.

DJI Spark (controller combo) | usually $629 now $559 This bite-sized quadcopter makes flying a drone fun for everyone! It’s easy to use, can be controlled with hand gestures and gives you a thrill every time it takes off and lands on your palm. It even makes for a great Christmas gift, especially when you can save $70 on the drone. View Deal

DJI Spark Fly More Combo | usually $859 now $759 The Spark has a short flight time, so if you want to enjoy flying this little drone for longer, you’re better off investing a tad more money into the Fly More Combo. This gives you additional batteries, propellers, propeller guards, the controller and a bonus SanDisk 16GB microSD card, all for $100 less than the usual RRP.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air | usually $1,299 now $1,149 This is our favourite drone, making it to the top of our best drones list. It’s foldable, powerful, shoots 4K footage and stays aloft for up to 21 minutes. It’s fun to fly, responds to a few hand gestures and has near-perfect obstacle avoidance. It’s also the first DJI drone to come with built-in onboard storage. And it’s now discounted by $150.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo | usually $1,599 now $1,449 If you are after a Mavic Air, it’s best to grab the Fly More Combo so you get additional batteries. That means you can fly the drone for longer, especially given it’s got a range of 4km. The Fly More Combo is currently discounted by $150.View Deal

Tello | usually $169 now $129 You’re not going to be capturing 4K footage with this tiny flier, but it can teach you, or your kids, how to code. And at just $129 a pop after discount, it’s perfect for the Christmas stocking in size and prize. If you’d like some extra accessories with the Tello, DJI has launched a Tello Boost Combo , which retails for $239. That’s down to $169 for Black Friday, saving you $70.View Deal

DJI Goggles (Racing Edition) | usually $859 now $699 These goggles resemble a VR headset but puts you in the pilot’s seat when you fly a DJI drone. The Racing Edition comes with an external video transmitter and camera module that can be used to pair with other fixed-wing fliers. It usually costs a whopping $859 for a set, but that price tag has been slashed by $160.View Deal