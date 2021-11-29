Save some serious cash on 1440p with these Viewsonic Cyber Monday monitor deals

If you're looking for a great Cyber Monday monitor deal, we've got one for you from Viewsonic with this curved ViewSonic VX3268 for just $238, $83 off its list price.

With Cyber Monday deals going live as we speak, there are going to be a lot of early shoppers looking for savings, so if you want to grab the monitor this holiday season, don't wait too long – it could move fast.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Viewsonic Cyber Monday monitor deal

ViewSonic VX3268-2KPC-MHD: $321.28 ViewSonic VX3268-2KPC-MHD: $321.28 $237.99 at Amazon

Save $83.29 – This deal will let you snag a large gaming monitor for just over $200, and it's offering a number of upgrades over the basics. The curved panel has a 1440p resolution for sharp visuals, and it supports a 144Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth action. It also supports FreeSync Premium to avoid screen tearing. All that on a big, 32-inch display for just $238 is quite a steal.

The Viewsonic VX3268 is 32 inches, and sports a curved QHD (1440p) panel for better immersion, along with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1ms response time.

This monitor also features AMD FreeSync technology, so it's definitely a better fit for AMD Radeon graphics cards than Nvidia GeForce cards.

