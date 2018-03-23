Save £70 on the Ring Floodlight Cam in Amazon’s Early Easter Sale

Ring is one of the biggest names in video doorbells and cameras, and for good reason; its products are excellent and reasonably priced. And for a short period one product in particular is even better value.

As part of the Amazon Early Easter Sale the Ring Floodlight Cam is reduced by a whopping £70. That means you can pick up the security camera for just £179, down from its usual price of £249.

As you could probably guess from the name, the Ring Floodlight Cam is both a security camera and floodlight, meaning it works as a double deterrent for any ne'er-do-wells that may be scoping out your home.

Big features, little price

The camera is motion sensitive, and can record HD footage, with a 1080p resolution, so you should be able to get a crystal clear look at the nefarious loiterers.

A nice touch is that the Ring Floodlight Cam has ‘motion zones’ which allows you to tell it to ignore the area of the camera’s 270 degree field of vision that is looking at your neighbour’s driveway, so you don’t get a notification every time they get in their car.

Should a motion alert turn out to be someone that you don’t want on your property, you can use two-way audio to tell them to scarper, and set off an alarm if that doesn't work. You can see the video feed on your phone, tablet, and even Amazon device if you’ve got an Echo Show or Spot.

Given that Amazon now owns Ring, it’s not surprising to see Amazon include it in the sale, but it is nice to see a good product get such a big reduction, even if it is only for a short period of time.

Via Pocket-lint